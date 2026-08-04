INTERPOL alerts about the rise of AI in cybercrime in Africa

From Nairobi to Lagos, a new generation of cybercriminals is now relying on AI tools accessible to the general public. This evolution allows inexperienced actors to produce credible messages, automate their operations, and multiply their victims, according to alerts relayed by Interpol.

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a secondary tool for cybercriminals active in Africa. It has become an accelerator of their activities, facilitating the drafting of fraudulent emails, creating fake profiles, and customizing scam campaigns.

Generative tools can notably draft messages in multiple languages, with a style tailored to the habits and knowledge level of the targeted victims. Spelling mistakes and awkward phrasing, which could previously alert recipients, are now much harder to spot.

This evolution broadens the circle of people capable of carrying out attacks. It is no longer necessary to have advanced programming skills to launch a phishing campaign, impersonate an identity, or devise an online extortion scenario.

More Credible Scams

Investment fraud, romance scams, and sexual extortion are among the practices likely to benefit from these new technologies. Criminals can exploit information published on social media to build more convincing exchanges and maintain contact with their targets for longer periods.

Artificial intelligence also facilitates the production of fake audio, video, or photographic content. These manipulations can be used to impersonate a business executive, a close relative, or a public figure to pressure a victim into transferring money or disclosing sensitive information.

For African businesses, the risk also concerns attacks targeting professional emails and payment systems. Messages imitating the tone and habits of an executive can demand an urgent transfer, while forged documents lend a sense of legitimacy to the request.

Interpol emphasizes that the speed and low cost of these tools complicate the work of investigators. Criminal networks can test various methods, quickly change their language, and target victims in different countries without requiring a significant technical infrastructure.

Police Services Under Pressure

African security forces must respond to attacks that often exceed national borders. The servers used, the alleged perpetrators, and the victims may be in different countries, making identification and judicial cooperation procedures longer.

Many services are also facing a lack of equipment, specialists, and training dedicated to cybercrime. This situation reduces their ability to preserve digital evidence, track transactions, and trace back to the masterminds.

Investigators must also distinguish between content generated or modified by artificial intelligence and authentic elements. This task requires specialized tools, technical skills, and close coordination with digital platforms and telecommunications operators.

Interpol calls for strengthening information sharing among African countries and improving training for judges, police officers, and cybersecurity experts. The organization also encourages victims to report fraud quickly to facilitate account blocking and the preservation of digital traces.

A Professionalizing Threat

The use of artificial intelligence is part of a broader professionalization of cybercrime on the continent. Specialized groups can now divide tasks among data collection, contacting victims, retrieving funds, and laundering them.

Fraudsters can also use automated tools to identify the individuals most likely to respond to a solicitation. This industrialization allows for an increase in the number of attempts while reducing the time spent on each victim.

In light of this evolution, authorities recommend heightened vigilance in the face of urgent requests, unusual changes in bank details, and solicitations coming from recently created accounts. Verification through another communication channel remains one of the simplest ways to thwart identity theft.

Awareness campaigns will now need to incorporate AI-generated content and audiovisual manipulation techniques. For Interpol, the response cannot rely solely on police services and must involve governments, technology companies, banks, and users.