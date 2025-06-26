BAC 2025 in Benin: Official launch held this Monday at Lycée Mathieu Bouké in Parakou

- Publicité-

The 2025 session of the Baccalaureate examination officially started this Monday, June 16, at 8:00 am, at the Lycée Mathieu Bouké examination center in Parakou, located in the Borgou department.

The opening ceremony was conducted under the supervision of the departmental team, consisting of professors Alassane Biga and Moctar Adamou.

The head of the exam center, Robert Amon, and the head of exams and competitions services from the Borgou departmental office of Secondary, Technical, and Vocational Education, also participated in the launch event.

Nationwide, 79,588 candidates across all series are registered for this session. The Borgou department alone accounts for 7,933 candidates, distributed across 13 examination centers covering the entire region.

The French exam, common to most series, marked the first stage of this session. In total, 11 series are represented in the Borgou department.

Prior to opening the exam envelopes, clear instructions were provided to the supervisors and candidates to ensure adherence to discipline, transparency, and integrity throughout the entire examination period.

The launch event proceeded in a calm and rigorous atmosphere, marked by effective organization, indicating a smooth-running exam session ahead.