Attempted theft in Cotonou: one suspect arrested, a fence apprehended and several items seized

In Gbèdjromèdé in the 6th arrondissement of Cotonou, elements of the Republican Police carried out an operation that resulted in the apprehension of a suspected thief, as well as the arrest of a receiver and the seizure of several items.

The intervention of the security forces followed intelligence indicating attempted thefts in this locality. Alerted, the officers quickly set up surveillance measures that allowed them to apprehend the alleged perpetrator during his attempted assault.

Immediately taken to the police station for the purposes of the investigation, the suspect subsequently directed the investigation toward an individual suspected of receiving stolen goods.

This lead led to the arrest of the alleged fence, at whose home the police seized various items whose provenance will need to be verified as part of the judicial process.

These items have been placed under seal pending the next developments in the investigation.

The exact details of the seized goods have not been released to the public.

The two men arrested remain in the custody of the police authorities, who continue the investigations to determine the full extent of their involvement and assign responsibility.