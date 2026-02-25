Abomey Calavi: a man killed during a violent altercation at a mosque construction site

A tragedy occurred in the night from Saturday to Sunday on a mosque construction site in Zèkanmey, a locality in the Glo-Djigbé district, in the Abomey-Calavi municipality.

A man lost his life following a violent altercation that occurred around two o’clock in the morning. According to information gathered, the situation may have escalated following a dispute related to a request for food.

A dispute reportedly pitted an individual nicknamed ‘Baba’ against one of the masons present on the site, before turning into a physical confrontation. In the confusion, three workers reportedly fled the scene hastily. The victim, identified by the initials H. M., was resting at the time of the incident. He is said to have been struck during the brawl and gravely injured.

Rushed to the Cotonou National University Hospital Center, she died of her injuries on Sunday, February 22. The main suspect, who was also injured during the altercation, received treatment at a health center in Glo-Djigbé before being placed in custody.

A local resident, who intervened to try to calm the parties involved, was also injured. An investigation has been opened to establish the exact circumstances of this tragedy. In this context, the three masons on the site are currently being questioned at the Glo-Djigbé police station.