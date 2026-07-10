2026 World Cup: Spain and Belgium level at half-time (1-1)

Spain and Belgium are level at 1-1 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup quarter-final at SoFi Stadium, with Fabián Ruiz and Charles De Ketelaere on the scoresheet.

After the first 45 minutes of this quarter-final at SoFi Stadium, Spain and Belgium are level at 1-1. Fabián Ruiz opened the scoring for Spain in the 30th minute, before Charles De Ketelaere equalized for Belgium in the 41st minute from a pass by Timothy Castagne. Spain’s Pau Cubarsí was shown a yellow card in the 43rd minute.

This 2026 World Cup quarter-final pits two teams playing in a 4-2-3-1 formation under their respective coaches, Luis de la Fuente for Spain and Rudi Garcia for Belgium. Spain have slightly more possession, with 64% compared with 36% for Belgium, while also completing significantly more passes (223 to 127) with an accuracy rate of 89%.

In attack, Spain have been more active, registering five shots, including two on target, compared with just one total shot for Belgium, which was not on target. Fabián Ruiz has been particularly impressive, scoring Spain’s only goal while also playing an active role in creating attacking opportunities.

Despite their limited possession, Belgium responded effectively through De Ketelaere following a move initiated by Castagne. Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has already made an important save, while his Spanish counterpart Unai Simón has not yet been tested.

The opening half highlights the intensity of the tactical battle, with both teams seeking to impose their rhythm. Spain’s technical control and comfortable possession have allowed them to dictate play, while Belgium are relying on sharp reactions and the precision of their few attacking moves to stay in the contest.

Spain in technical and attacking control

Set up in a 4-2-3-1 by Luis de la Fuente, Spain are relying on a balance between defensive solidity and attacking creativity focused around talented players such as Fabián Ruiz, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal. The defensive line of Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella has adapted well to Belgium’s rapid transitions, while Rodri and Ruiz provide ball recovery and distribution in midfield. Lamine Yamal is also involved in building the play, with the attack relying primarily on Oyarzabal.

Belgium react to Spain’s intensity

Under Rudi Garcia and also set up in a 4-2-3-1, Belgium are looking to compensate for their possession deficit through targeted pressing and precise attacking moves. The attacking trio of Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Jérémy Doku are looking to create openings, supported by Hans Vanaken and Nicolas Raskin in midfield. In defense, the Mechele-Ngoy partnership, alongside Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper, is attempting to contain Spain’s attacks. De Ketelaere’s successful penalty reflects Belgium’s efficiency in converting their opportunities despite their scarcity.

Spain Half-time 1-1 SoFi Stadium Belgium Belgium Fil du match 30' ⚽ But - F. Ruiz 41' ⚽ But - C. De Ketelaere (passe T. Castagne) 43' Carton jaune - P. Cubarsi Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Spain 2 / Belgium 0

: Spain 2 / Belgium 0 Tirs : Spain 5 / Belgium 1

: Spain 5 / Belgium 1 Possession : Spain 64% / Belgium 36%

: Spain 64% / Belgium 36% Fautes : Spain 3 / Belgium 5

: Spain 3 / Belgium 5 Passes : Spain 223 / Belgium 127

: Spain 223 / Belgium 127 Precision des passes : Spain 89% / Belgium 81%

: Spain 89% / Belgium 81% xG : Spain 0.88 / Belgium 0.04