2026 World Cup: Bukayo Saka ready to push himself despite physical setbacks

Having been troubled by an Achilles tendon injury for several months, Bukayo Saka reassures ahead of England’s debut against Croatia. The Arsenal winger claims he is ready to take risks to help the Three Lions in their quest for the world title.

As England approaches its opening match in the 2026 World Cup, Bukayo Saka has shown his determination to give everything for the Three Lions, despite ongoing concerns about his physical condition. The Arsenal winger has declared himself fit for the first match in Group L against Croatia, scheduled in Dallas. This is good news for coach Thomas Tuchel, even though the player continues to deal with discomfort in his Achilles tendon that has followed him for several months.

Before the tournament began, Tuchel had acknowledged that his striker was not yet able to handle two full-intensity training days in a row. Despite this situation, Saka insists he is ready to make the necessary sacrifices to help his team in the competition. “For a player, it’s probably the biggest risk to take, especially when you’re not at 100% of your capabilities,” he explained to the media.

The England international also emphasized the reality of very high-level competition, where players are often required to perform despite certain pains or physical limitations. “You have two options: not play or choose to put yourself out there, knowing that the expectations and judgments will remain the same,” he added. At 24, Saka remains one of the key figures in the England squad. His form will be closely monitored throughout the competition as England harbors great ambitions in its quest for a first world title since 1966.





