World Cup 2026: Sabri Lamouchi sacked, Hervé Renard new coach of Tunisia

Humiliated by Sweden during its debut in the 2026 World Cup, Tunisia has decided to change course. The Federation has entrusted the reins of the Carthage Eagles to Hervé Renard, tasked with revitalizing a team already under pressure before its crucial match against Japan.

Tunisia chose to react quickly after its disastrous start in the 2026 World Cup. Just hours after the heavy defeat to Sweden (5-1), the Tunisian Football Federation officially announced Hervé Renard’s appointment as head coach of the Carthage Eagles. The French tactician succeeds Sabri Lamouchi with a clear mission: to restore confidence in a team already under pressure before its second group match against Japan. This match is set to be crucial for Tunisia’s qualification hopes.

Renowned for his ability to turnaround struggling teams, Renard is taking on a new high-stakes challenge. Familiar with national teams, the Frenchman will manage the sixth team of his career on the international stage. Shortly after his appointment, the former coach of several African nations expressed his determination. In transit between Dakar and Mexico, where he is set to start his duties, he indicated that there was no time to waste in getting the team back on track. Expected in Monterrey for his first training session, Hervé Renard will need to make his mark quickly. In a World Cup where every detail matters, Tunisia hopes that the experience and charisma of the French coach will produce the necessary jolt to reignite its journey.





