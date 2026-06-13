League: Real Madrid is considering a return for Luka Modrić.

Leaving in 2025 after thirteen seasons in Madrid, Luka Modrić could return to Real in a different capacity. According to the Spanish press, the merengue club is considering assigning him a leadership or advisory role, with the approval of Florentino Pérez.

According to Marca, Real Madrid is exploring the possibility of bringing Luka Modrić back into the fold, in a form yet to be defined. This prospect reflects the strong bond between the merengue club and one of its iconic players. The Croatian midfielder left the Madrid club in May 2025, after thirteen seasons marked by numerous successes. He then joined AC Milan on a short-term contract.

Now 40 years old, Modrić remains on Real Madrid’s radar, despite particularly emotional farewells that took place just over a year ago. Internally, Florentino Pérez has reportedly opened the door to a possible return, granting the player considerable freedom regarding the nature of his future role within the club’s structure. Several options are being considered, ranging from a sporting director position to an executive consultant role, with a focus on passing on and integrating his experience within the white house. However, a final decision has yet to be made, but Real Madrid seems determined to maintain a strong connection with one of the recent symbols of its history.