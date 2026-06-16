Women’s U17 World Cup 2026: the Amazons in training ahead of the clash against Nigeria

Benin has launched its preparation for the final round of qualifiers for the U17 Women’s World Cup. Gathered in Missérété, the Young Amazons are fine-tuning their teamwork ahead of their double confrontation against Nigeria’s Flamingos, with a World Cup qualification in sight.

The Young Amazons of Benin have officially begun their preparation for their decisive double confrontation against Nigeria’s Flamingos, which counts for the final round of qualifiers for the 2026 U17 Women’s World Cup. The Beninese team is currently gathered at the Excellence Center of Missérété, where they have started their training camp under the direction of coach Idah Azonsou. For this gathering, the Beninese technician has called up an extended group of 30 players. This initial list is expected to be reduced in the coming days in order to establish the final roster for the double confrontation against one of the references of women’s football in Africa in this category.

The first leg is scheduled for July 4 at the Remo Stars sports complex in Nigeria. The return leg will be played a week later at the Kégué stadium. The stakes are high: the winner of this confrontation over the two matches will secure a spot in the final phase of the 2026 U17 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Morocco. Against the formidable Flamingos, accustomed to major international competitions, the Young Amazons will attempt to pull off an upset and write a new chapter in the history of women’s football in Benin.





