Benin: a historic turnaround by former president Boni Yayi regarding his seat in the Senate?

The political news from Benin could experience a significant turning point within the newly established upper chamber of Parliament.

Despite having categorically refused and made a solemn declaration last November, the former President of the Republic, Dr. Boni Yayi, seems finally prepared to change his mind and take a seat during the first term of the Senate.

This change in stance, previously shrouded in mystery, is beginning to take shape in light of several insider leaks from the political sphere. Unlike his firm position in 2025, the former head of state is believed to have reconsidered his decision after conducting a series of strategic consultations.

Boni Yayi has indeed received numerous political negotiators who came specifically to convince him of the necessity, both for his own status and for the greater good of the Nation, to occupy the seat that rightfully belongs to him.

Sensitive to these arguments and eager to present himself as a democrat who respects the laws of the Republic, a man of peace and a defender of the rights of the sovereign people, the former president is contemplating this institutional return to avoid violating the revised Constitution, which obliges him to sit as a member by right.

This decision would also reflect a clear-eyed reevaluation of the national political context by the patriarch. Noticing that the struggles waged over the past ten years, whether outside or within his preferred political parties, namely the FCBE and Les Démocrates, have not truly yielded the expected results, the former president sees the Senate as a new official platform to make his voice heard.

By agreeing to take this role as a high regulator of public life, Boni Yayi would choose to use legal institutional channels to continue his commitment to major national issues, including the pacification of political life, the release of detainees, and the return of exiles. Some might call this a backtrack, but for others, it represents a wise decision.

In 2025, Boni Yayi argued that this constitutional reform, initiated without national consensus, “does not strengthen our democracy.” He insisted that it is part of an “exclusionary climate” that could undermine social cohesion and compromise the serenity of republican debate.

The former president, visibly outraged by the process, had categorically rejected any idea of sitting in this new institution as a member by right. “I cannot in any way be part of this institution or endorse such a project, the true aim of which seems to be to alter the very nature of our political regime,” he declared.

“Together, let us defend our Republic, our democracy, and our national unity. Let us refuse any alteration of the institutional balance that threatens our coexistence and the future of our Nation. Together, let us save the homeland,” Boni Yayi emphasized at the time.