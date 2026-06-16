Benin: the CRIET sentences a police officer to 5 years in prison for abuse of power.

The Court for the Suppression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) continues its cleansing policy within the public security forces. The special jurisdiction has rendered its verdict in a case of corruption and complicity in drug trafficking involving several officials from the Republican Police.

At the end of the deliberations, the Court imposed heavy prison sentences and significant fines against a police officer and two drug traffickers.

The case dates back to a routine check carried out by a patrol unit. During this operation, the officers intercepted an individual in possession of 106 packets of Indian hemp. The suspect, who held the position of manager at a call center company, claimed to have been simply asked to transport this psychotropic substance.

Once taken to the police station, the defendant engaged in direct negotiations with law enforcement to secure his release. According to his statements, one of the police officers had formally offered him to pay the sum of 500,000 CFA francs to “hush up the matter”. The transporter attempted to negotiate the amount down to 300,000 CFA francs, but faced the categorical refusal of the patrol chief and the officer in charge of his interrogation.

​Court Verdict: Firm Prison Sentences for the Police Officer and Traffickers

​In its deliberation, the CRIET based its conviction on the active role of the various defendants and issued quite firm sentences against them. The police officer found guilty of abuse of office was identified as the one who received the funds and managed the dispatch of the sum of 500,000 CFA francs. He is sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of five million CFA francs.

The transporter and his accomplice each received twenty-four (24) months of firm imprisonment and a fine of one million CFA francs.

​Acquittal on the Grounds of Doubt and Ongoing Arrest Warrants

​Following the requisitions of the public prosecutor, the judge granted acquittal on the grounds of doubt in favor of a policewoman also prosecuted in this case. Although she was constitutionally part of the patrol team that carried out the initial arrest, the debates at the hearing did not allow for establishing her involvement or complicity in the extortion and abuse of power.

​However, the case is not completely closed for the judiciary. Two other police officers, suspected of having taken a share of the corrupt money, managed to flee before their arrest. They are actively being sought by the security services and are subject to location procedures to answer for their actions before the special court.