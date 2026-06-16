“‘Difficult choices to understand,’ Ronaldo criticizes Ancelotti after Brazil 1–1 Morocco”

Football legend Ronaldo Nazário pointed out some tactical choices made by Carlo Ancelotti after Brazil’s draw against Morocco (1-1). The former striker notably regrets Raphinha’s positioning and believes that the nerves related to the tournament’s start affected Brazil’s performance.

The former Brazilian football star Ronaldo Nazário did not hide his confusion after Brazil’s draw against Morocco (1-1) in their opening match at the 2026 World Cup. The former Ballon d’Or winner specifically highlighted some tactical choices by Carlo Ancelotti. At the heart of his criticism was Raphinha’s positioning on the left side of Brazil’s attack. According to Ronaldo, the Barcelona winger would have been more effective in his usual role on the right.

Having a remarkable season with the Catalan club, despite several weeks out due to a muscle injury, Raphinha scored 21 goals and provided eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. In an interview on the Resenha da Copa show on ESPN Brasil, Ronaldo felt that this choice impacted the Seleção’s performance. “Seeing Raphinha play on the left after having an exceptional season with Barcelona mainly on the right is hard to understand. Some decisions surprised me, even though the team showed a better face after the break,” he stated.

Known as “O Fenômeno”, the former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker did downplay Brazil’s performance. According to him, the inherent pressure of a first World Cup match greatly influenced the players’ behavior. “I found the team nervous, particularly in the first half. We saw many unusual technical errors. After hearing Carlo Ancelotti and several players acknowledge that tension, it reassured me. It’s normal in a World Cup, especially for those experiencing this competition for the first time,” he analyzed. Without Neymar, who is still recovering from an injury, Brazil began its quest for a sixth World Cup title on a mixed note. However, Ronaldo remains confident in the Seleção’s ability to gain momentum throughout the tournament.





