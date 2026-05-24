1st Government: Wadagni keeps Talon’s pillars and adds a digital ambition

Romuald Wadagni revealed his first government just hours after his swearing-in, with a team characterized by economic continuity, the maintenance of security issues at the presidency, and a notable renewal in diplomacy. The creation of a portfolio dedicated to digital transformation and artificial intelligence also reflects the new president’s desire to open a new cycle, without breaking with the technocratic architecture inherited from Patrice Talon.

President Romuald Wadagni signed his first government just hours after his swearing-in, on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Twenty-two ministers and three deputy ministers make up a team whose reading, nominee by nominee, reveals three guiding principles: a claimed institutional continuity on royal and economic issues, a targeted renewal in diplomacy and the business sector, and an unprecedented signal on digital matters and artificial intelligence. This government is one of a technocrat who has spent ten years managing Benin’s finances and who now governs as he has managed: by continuing what works and correcting what is stuck.

The choice of Aristide Médenou as Minister of Economy and Finance is not that of an unknown profile. Médenou was the director-general of the Economy within the ministry that Wadagni had led since 2016. Just days before the presidential election, he stated to France 24 that “growth only makes sense if it is inclusive,” echoing word for word the message Wadagni carried on the ground. Appointing his own director-general to head the ministry he just left sends a signal to the markets, the IMF, and financial partners that economic policy is not changing hands, it is changing faces.

This signal is reinforced by the very structure of the economic perimeter. The Ministry of Economy and Finance is not a single portfolio; it is a cluster. Three deputy ministers are attached to it: Nicolas Yenoussi in Finance and Microfinance, Rodrigue Chaou in Budget and Public Service, and Hugues-Oscar Lokossou in Resource Mobilization and Debt Management. The latter position is the most politically charged of the three. In 2026, Benin completed its first sovereign sukuk issuance on international markets, an operation that earned the country the title of “Africa’s first sovereign issuer” in 2026. It has ranked as the first country in Africa for tax transparency since 2023. Entrusting debt management to a dedicated deputy minister, with a specific mandate, institutionalizes the central budgetary priority of the upcoming term.

The three reappointments that follow in royal portfolios confirm the same logic. Yvon Détchénou retains Justice, which he occupied since Talon’s second term. Benjamin Hounkpatin stays in Health. Véronique Tognifodé remains in Family and Social Action. These three maintenances avoid any disruption of continuity in sectors where reform is ongoing — criminal reform in Justice, universal health coverage in Health, social protection for vulnerable households in Family.

Defense and Interior retained at the presidency

Gildas Agonkan in Defense and Djibril Mama Cissé Moussa in Interior hold the title of “deputy minister to the President of the Republic.” This direct attachment to the presidency, without an interposed full minister, has been a constant practice since 2016 under Talon. Wadagni continues it without hesitation.

The choice is not trivial. Northern Benin has been experiencing regular incursions by armed groups since 2022 in the area known as the “Triple Point,” at the border with Burkina Faso and Niger. This threat has resulted in several dozen casualties among Benin’s security forces. In this context, Wadagni maintains operational command of the security response close to himself. Delegating Defense and Interior to ministers without full portfolios, directly attached to the Beninese presidential office, signifies that the president intends to remain the primary decision-maker on these issues.

The appointment of Djibril Mama Cissé Moussa to the Interior is notable for another reason; the outgoing Interior Minister, Alassane Séidou, is not included in the new government. This targeted change avoids the facade of continuity in this specific ministry while maintaining presidential attachment.

Diplomacy: a generational break profile

Corinne Amori Brunet, appointed to Foreign Affairs, is the most significant and unexpected appointment in the government for traditional observers of Beninese politics. Born in 1984 in Abidjan, she had been, since August 2023, the ambassador of Benin to France, the first woman and the youngest person to hold this position. Trained in finance and media, she worked as strategy and finance director at Novethic, a subsidiary of the Caisse des Dépôts in Paris, before entering diplomacy. She is a laureate of the Young Leaders program 2021.

Her profile breaks with the mold of the career diplomat or seasoned politician who traditionally occupies the Beninese Quai. She arrives at Foreign Affairs with an intimate knowledge of the Parisian ground (the capital of a strategic partner but also a country with which relations with Benin need consolidation due to tensions surrounding the French military presence in the region) and direct experience of international financing issues. In a context of diplomatic realignment towards AES countries and negotiations over the Niger-Benin pipeline, placing a young woman, without partisan baggage and with a network in Western finance at this position, is a choice that opens doors without closing others.

Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, who was previously Minister of Foreign Affairs, inherits Tourism, Foreign Trade, and Industry. This shift represents a demotion in terms of protocol prestige, but a coherent repositioning. Bakari managed external relations during Talon’s years; he knows international economic partnerships. Assigning him the dossier of investment attractiveness and industrial promotion mobilizes his network without losing it.

The bet on digital and artificial intelligence

The creation of a ministry for Digital Transformation and Innovation “in charge of the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence,” entrusted to Mahouna Aklogan, is the main architectural novelty of the government. This standalone portfolio did not exist in this form under Talon’s government, where digital matters were integrated into a broader scope. The isolation of artificial intelligence as an explicit mission in the ministerial title is a deliberate choice by Wadagni, who presented digitization as one of the pillars of the next phase of Benin’s development during the campaign.

This portfolio is part of the continuity of the Smart Benin program launched under Talon, which has yielded tangible results — since 2023, Benin has been among the top ten African countries in terms of government efficiency in international rankings. But the signal it sends goes beyond mere continuity. In 2026, appointing a minister explicitly in charge of AI demonstrates an ambition for regional positioning in a sector where Benin can aspire to play a pioneering role in West Africa.

Edouard Dahomey takes on Energy, Water, and Mines, a strategic dossier for two reasons. Domestically, the electricity access rate remains below 40% in rural areas. Regionally, this ministry is directly involved in the case of the Sèmè oil terminal and the Niger-Benin pipeline, the normalization of which conditions part of the country’s port revenues.

A government of technocrats tested against social expectations

The Wadagni government is not a party government. Like his predecessor, Wadagni is not a member of any political party. The appointed ministers are mostly technical profiles from administration, academia, or business, not electoral barons whose loyalty needs to be rewarded.

This choice has an internal coherence; it continues ten years of governance that has produced an average annual growth rate of 6%, a deficit reduced to 3% of GDP, 3,000 kilometers of roads, and fundraising on international markets. However, it also carries a limit that the presidential campaign exposed: this growth has not lifted more than one-third of Beninese citizens out of poverty. The poverty rate remains above 30%, and the country ranks 173rd out of 193 on the Human Development Index.

Wadagni’s inaugural speech acknowledged this gap candidly: “National growth only makes sense when it becomes visible in the everyday lives of the people.” The composition of his first government addresses the institutional aspect. It has yet to address the social dimension — which will be the true test of his seven-year mandate.