Benin: The Progressive Union for Renewal celebrates the fulfillment of social commitments by President Romuald Wadagni.

In an official statement published by its Communication Directorate on July 6, 2026, the political party Union Progressiste le Renouveau (UP-R) expressed its great satisfaction regarding the recent flagship social measures adopted by the government of President Romuald Wadagni.

The political formation led by Joseph Djogbénou sees these decisions as a faithful and progressive translation of the promises made during the presidential campaign into structural government decisions.

The party highlighted two major reforms resulting from the latest Council of Ministers meetings. On one hand, the measures decided during the session on June 3, 2026, which introduce full free schooling for all girls in secondary education starting from the 2026-2027 school year.

This social component also includes the systematic, diligent, and unconditional provision of essential emergency care in all public hospitals and health centers in Benin, supported by a budget of one billion CFA francs aimed at creating necessary stockpiles of inputs.

On the other hand, the Union Progressiste le Renouveau welcomed the financial relief approved on July 1, 2026, concerning the reduction of monthly fees imposed on users in the modern markets of the country.

As a major political force that has actively contributed to the construction and consolidation of the presidential majority, the UP-R acknowledges these advancements, which it qualifies as clear signals of the ongoing national transformation dynamic.

Reaffirming its constant support for the executive’s actions, the party reiterates its commitment to continue implementing these reforms and to amplify the ongoing projects, in perfect alignment with the strategic orientations of the Vision Benin 2060 titled “ALAFIA, a world of splendor.”