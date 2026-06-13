“You will face a lion that you take for a cat,” Ancelotti warns Brazil ahead of the clash against Morocco.

At a press conference before the clash against Morocco in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, Brazil’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti, acknowledged the intensity of expectations surrounding the Seleção. The Italian coach, aware of the stakes, urges his players to transform the pressure into a driving force in their quest for a sixth star.

Just hours before Brazil’s first match in the 2026 World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti recognized the magnitude of expectations surrounding the Seleção. Opposing Morocco in Group C, the Brazilian team will approach the competition with the ambition to win a sixth star, more than twenty years after their last world title. Appointed head of Brazil in May 2025, the Italian coach made history by becoming the first foreign coach to lead the Seleção in a World Cup final tournament. A particular status he sees as a tremendous honor but also a considerable responsibility.

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the match, Ancelotti explained that pressure is an integral part of the highest level and can even become a driving force. “Pressure? Fear is a good thing. If you act without fear, you risk facing a lion thinking it’s just a cat,” he stated. The former coach of Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Bayern Munich also emphasized the symbolic significance of his mission at the helm of the most successful nation in football history.

“It’s a new and extraordinary experience. Representing the country of football and the most successful national team in the world is both an honor and an immense responsibility. These are the two words that perfectly summarize how I feel today,” he confided. Known for his calm demeanor and management of big occasions, Ancelotti embodies the hope for a revival for Brazil. His impressive club record fuels the ambitions of a team in search of a first world title since 2002. However, facing an ambitious and solid Morocco, the Brazilians know they must be ready from the very start to ideally launch their World Cup campaign.