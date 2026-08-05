Benin: the delivery of academic certificates is now 100% digital through the ACTIA platform.

The University of Abomey-Calavi (UAC) takes a decisive step in modernizing its administrative services.

Through an information note published on Friday, July 31, 2026, the vice-rector in charge of Academic Affairs, Professor Tahirou Djara, officially announced the commissioning and full operational status of the digital platform ACTIA (https://actia.sigan-uac.bj).

This platform, according to information from Banouto, is now the sole and mandatory channel for any new submission of academic documents. The system covers all current university documents including:

​Certificates of achievement

​Transcripts

​Certificates of enrollment

​Duplicate diplomas

To be accepted and processed by the academic services, each student request must necessarily go through this online portal.

Training for stakeholders and change management

The official launch of ACTIA follows a technical training session that brought together deputy directors, vice-deans, heads of academic services, and exam coordinators from the university.

This workshop enabled the entity heads to understand the operation of the tool while contributing to the amendment of the procedures manual governing the issuance of these documents.

University authorities invite all institution and faculty leaders to raise awareness among the student community about the exclusive use of this platform, designed to simplify administrative processes and significantly reduce the processing times for applications.