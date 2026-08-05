FIFA: Infantino calls an emergency meeting in Morocco to try to save his position.

In response to his FIFA Forward Enterprise project, Gianni Infantino is trying to regain control. According to the British press, the FIFA president has called an emergency meeting in Morocco to strengthen the support of member federations, as several of them are still hesitant to take a stance.

The crisis is intensifying around Gianni Infantino. Challenged after the failure of his FIFA Forward Enterprise project, the FIFA president has reportedly summoned an emergency meeting in Morocco with several of his closest collaborators to try to rally the still undecided federations. According to information from talkSPORT, Gianni Infantino is making numerous efforts with FIFA member associations in the hope of consolidating his majority. Asia is particularly seen as a strategic region in this battle for influence. Tensions have further increased after remarks from the president of the Jordanian Football Federation, Prince Ali Al Hussein, who denounced certain methods used to gain support, claiming they “amount to blackmail.”

Criticism within the FIFA ranks

The FIFA Forward Enterprise project, led by Gianni Infantino, is also facing reservations from within the organization itself. The FIFA Secretary General, Mattias Grafström, as well as Arsène Wenger, the director of global football development, have both expressed their criticisms of this initiative. In this context, the FIFA president will need to convince not only the hesitant federations but also some of his traditional allies.

According to talkSPORT, Gianni Infantino is trying to ensure that he still has the support of at least 106 federations, a threshold deemed essential before determining the next steps of his strategy. Several member associations have reportedly requested an extension before making a decision. The Swiss Football Association, for its part, wishes to hold a “personal exchange” with the FIFA president before making a final decision.