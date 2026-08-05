Morocco: Aziz Akhannouch’s absence during the migration crisis in Ceuta sparks controversy

The private trip of Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, at a time when Ceuta was facing unprecedented migrant arrivals, has sparked criticism in Morocco. Several media outlets claim that he cut short his stay in Mallorca, but the exact circumstances of his return and a possible intervention by King Mohammed VI have not been confirmed by official communication.

The Moroccan management of the migration crisis that occurred in Ceuta is the subject of political and media debate. At the center of the criticism is the absence of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, who reportedly left Morocco for a private trip to the Spanish Balearic Islands while tens of thousands of people were trying to reach the Spanish enclave.

According to information attributed to the Spanish daily El Confidencial, Aziz Akhannouch traveled to Mallorca on a private plane, accompanied by family members and close associates. His departure reportedly occurred shortly after he participated in the allegiance ceremony held in Tétouan as part of the Throne Day celebrations.

The Prime Minister is said to have returned to Casablanca during the night of August 2 to 3, 2026, less than 48 hours after his departure. Some media reports claim that he cut his vacation short at the request of King Mohammed VI. However, this information has not been confirmed by the royal cabinet or the Prime Minister’s office.

Divergent Estimates of Crossings

The crisis unfolded primarily between July 27 and 30. Estimates vary widely according to the authorities. Spain has mentioned up to 72,000 entries, while Morocco has advanced a figure close to 40,000. About 69,500 people reportedly returned to Morocco, according to Spanish authorities.

The crossings took place at various points along the land and maritime border, with some migrants attempting to reach Ceuta by swimming. Reception services, hospitals, and security forces in the enclave were quickly overwhelmed. Several dozen deaths have been recorded on both sides, but the reported tolls also remain variable.

The mobilization is believed to have been fueled by misleading information circulated on social media. Messages suggested that a recent Spanish court ruling prevented the immediate return of people arriving by sea, effectively implying that the border was open.

Moroccan authorities attributed the influx to human trafficking networks and a misinterpretation of this ruling. They rejected accusations that security forces had intentionally left the border uncontrolled. These accusations have not been substantiated by any independent public evidence at this stage.

Late Government Reaction

In Morocco, criticisms have also been directed at the authorities’ communication. During the first days of the crisis, no detailed statements from the Prime Minister regarding the situation in Ceuta were recorded.

After his presumed return, Aziz Akhannouch did not publicly comment on the crossings, deaths, or searches for missing persons. His communications on social media focused instead on unemployment trends and other economic topics.

The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior later presented the Kingdom’s position. Rabat claimed to have mobilized significant human resources to control the borders and argued that Spanish authorities should have anticipated the consequences of the decision limiting immediate returns.

The Moroccan government also asserted that it had warned Spain about the existence of migrant risks. Madrid contested that it had received a specific alert that would allow for anticipation of a mobilization of this scale.

The controversy surrounding Aziz Akhannouch’s vacation thus goes beyond the mere question of his private trip. It involves the continuity of government action, the speed of public response, and the political responsibility of the executive during a crisis that has resulted in a heavy human toll.