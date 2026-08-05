Market: Yan Diomande is set to become the most expensive transfer in the history of Real Madrid.

The Yan Diomande saga is coming to an end. After several weeks of negotiations, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig are said to have reached a full agreement for the transfer of the Ivorian international, who is set to become the most expensive player in the history of the Madrid club.

The conclusion seems imminent. Yan Diomande’s arrival at Real Madrid is about to be confirmed. While several media outlets have recently discussed unfinished talks, the latest information now converges on a total agreement among all parties. According to The Athletic, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, and the player have cleared the final hurdles delaying the operation. The Ivorian international has even reportedly been given permission to travel to Madrid for his medical examination, the last step before signing his contract.

The negotiations have proven more complex than anticipated. The case was notably slowed down by a dispute between the player and his former agent, as well as Leipzig’s desire to secure a maximum fee for their Ivorian gem. The German club has ultimately achieved its goals by negotiating an amount that would make this deal one of the most significant in the history of the European transfer market.

A Historical Record for Real Madrid

According to several reliable sources, Yan Diomande’s transfer could reach 140 million euros, including bonuses. This unprecedented amount for Real Madrid marks their first investment of such a sum on a single player. Until now, the record belonged to Jude Bellingham, who was signed for an estimated fee of around 127 million euros, followed by Eden Hazard (a little over 120 million euros) and Gareth Bale, the first player in the club to exceed the 100 million euro mark.

Unless an unlikely turn of events occurs, Yan Diomande is set to become the most expensive signing in Real Madrid’s history. This is further proof of