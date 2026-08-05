Kigali hosts an academy dedicated to the political leadership of African women.

The United Nations Development Programme, the African Union, the African Women Leaders Network, and the African School of Governance launched an academy in Kigali aimed at enhancing women’s participation in political life. The first cohort brings together 30 women leaders and aspiring leaders from different regions of the continent.

Kigali hosts the official launch of the African Academy for Women in Political Leadership, a continental program designed to prepare more women for public responsibilities.

The initiative is spearheaded by the United Nations Development Programme, the African Union Commission, the African Women Leaders Network, and the African School of Governance, which has been implementing it from the Rwandan capital.

The inaugural program is organized over four weeks and combines remote learning sessions with an in-person meeting in Kigali. Thirty participants were selected through a merit-based process considering the regional, linguistic, and political diversity of the continent.

The participants are women who already hold a political office or are preparing to run for an elected position or a public responsibility. The program specifically targets parliamentarians, ministers, party leaders, local elected officials, campaign strategists, and young women engaged in institutional life.

Governance, Communication, and Political Financing on the Agenda

The training covers political leadership, governance, strategic communication, coalition building, legislative procedures, campaign financing, and the ethical and inclusive exercise of power. It also includes mentorship from experienced African leaders and practical exercises tailored to the political realities of the continent.

The promoters aim to provide participants with the skills, networks, and resources needed to drive reforms, influence public policies, and navigate political environments that are often difficult for women to access.

The composition of the first cohort is intended to reflect the five African regions, with a maximum of two participants per country. At least 40% of the spots are reserved for women aged 21 to 35, while at least 60% of participants must come from countries expected to hold elections within the next 12 to 36 months.

The program also takes into account the linguistic diversity of English, French, Portuguese, and Arabic speakers. Organizers seek a balance between women from ruling parties and the opposition, as well as between executive, legislative, and party functions.

All costs related to training, travel, and accommodation for the residential session are covered for selected participants. The initiative is presented as a pan-African program aimed at sustainably enhancing the representation and influence of women in political institutions.

The official launch in Kigali is scheduled for August 3 to 7, 2026, with the participation of public officials, development partners, and representatives from civil society.

The academy is based on a pedagogical program developed and validated following a consultation process held in Kigali in October 2025. It is also expected to promote the creation of a continental network connecting participants after their training.