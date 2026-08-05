Education in Benin: the National Education Council (CNE) launches the 3rd session of its Consultative Assembly in Cotonou

The third session of the Consultative Assembly of the National Education Council (CNE) opened this Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in Cotonou.

Scheduled to take place over three days, from August 5 to 7, the proceedings bring together 69 members of this consultative body, accompanied by government representatives, lawmakers, and key players in the Beninese education system.

Institutional Assessment and Human Capital at the Heart of the Discussions

During the opening ceremony, the executive secretary of the CNE, Clément Chabi, reminded that this meeting constitutes a strategic space for guiding public choices. Emphasizing the crucial role of human capital, scientific research, and technology in the country’s competitiveness, he highlighted the imperative to develop scientific disciplines and digital technologies, in line with the orientations of the “Benin 2060” vision.

For his part, the president of the CNE, Professor Noël Gbaguidi, revisited the legal framework and the reforms of the institution, specifying that, although consultative, this body plays a central role in the governance and national educational policies.

Performance Evaluation and Promoting Scientific Pathways

During this session, participants will focus on several key issues:

Assessment and Governance: review of the CNE’s activity report, financial statements, and evaluation of the implementation of recommendations from the previous session.

review of the CNE’s activity report, financial statements, and evaluation of the implementation of recommendations from the previous session. Strategic Orientation: discussions around the central theme: “Promoting Scientific and Technological Innovations for the Development of Benin: Challenges, Stakes, and Perspectives”.

discussions around the central theme: “Promoting Scientific and Technological Innovations for the Development of Benin: Challenges, Stakes, and Perspectives”. Projections and Innovations: presentation of innovative initiatives developed in schools and training institutes across the country.

At the conclusion of the sessions scheduled for this Friday, August 7, the Consultative Assembly will formulate recommendations aimed at strengthening the quality of education and adapting youth training to the demands of the knowledge economy.