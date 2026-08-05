CAN Women 2026: against Nigeria, Egypt wants to exit the competition with dignity.

Already eliminated after two defeats in the group stage, Egypt wants to end its Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 on a positive note. Before facing Nigeria, the reigning African champion, captain Mahira Ali called on her teammates to play without inhibition and to demonstrate the progress of Egyptian women’s football.

The captain of Egypt, Mahira Ali, assured that the Pharaohs were determined to deliver a convincing performance against Nigeria, the reigning African champion, in their last group stage match of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026. The players coached by Mohammed Jamal will face the Super Falcons this Wednesday night with the aim of finishing their campaign on a positive note, despite two consecutive defeats against Zambia and then Malawi. However, history is not in favor of the Egyptian team. Their only encounter with Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations dates back to the 1998 edition, where they suffered a heavy loss with a score of 8-0.

Despite this difficult context, Mahira Ali assures that her team has no intention of giving up. “We have asked the players to regain confidence and play our football. We want to show that Egyptian women’s football continues to progress,” said the Egyptian captain, in comments relayed by CAFonline.