Guinea: acquitted in the trial of the September 28, 2009 massacre, Bienvenu Lamah promoted to brigadier general

In Guinea, Colonel Bienvenu Lamah has been promoted to Brigadier General by a presidential decree signed on Monday, August 3, just a few days after his acquittal in the trial for the massacre of September 28, 2009. This promotion comes as the civil parties have appealed the decision made in the first instance, which could lead to a new trial.

Bienvenu Lamah was acquitted on July 27 by the court responsible for judging the alleged perpetrators of the shooting that took place in a stadium in Conakry. He was being prosecuted for his alleged role in the violence committed against demonstrators gathered at the call of the opposition.

On September 28, 2009, soldiers opened fire on the crowd gathered in the stadium of the Guinean capital. The massacre left more than 150 dead, and about a hundred women were raped on the spot, according to human rights organizations.

For the victims, Mr. Lamah’s acquittal was already a profound disappointment. His promotion to the rank of Brigadier General has heightened their concerns, as one of them summarized, referring to a “cold shower” upon discovering the decree on national television.

Concerns About the Future of the Proceedings

A source close to the case expressed concerns about the safety of victims and witnesses who participated in the trial. The return of Bienvenu Lamah to a high level of the military hierarchy could, according to this source, increase pressure around the judicial proceedings.

The question of a possible new trial is also raised. The civil parties rejected the acquittal decision and announced their intention to appeal, a process that should, in principle, allow for a new examination of the case.

“This trial of September 28 no longer seems to be a priority for the authorities,” the same source believes. The International Federation for Human Rights recently stated it has “no visibility” on the future of the proceedings.

Several events have fueled the victims’ pessimism in recent years. The pardon granted last year to former junta leader Moussa Dadis Camara, along with the death in custody of Claude Pivi and Toumba Diakité, are among the events that have undermined their hopes of seeing all responsibilities established.