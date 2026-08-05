Morocco claims to have warned Spain about the risks in Ceuta before the migration crisis.

Morocco claims to have alerted Spain at the end of July about the risk of an increase in migratory pressure on Ceuta. A high-ranking Moroccan official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also rejected any failure of the Moroccan security apparatus during the influx of migrants.

According to this official, Moroccan authorities warned Madrid around July 22 and 23 about the possible consequences of a recent decision by the Spanish Supreme Court. This decision had determined that the immediate return of migrants did not apply to those who arrived by sea.

“We said that this ruling would create a problem for us, and it has created a problem,” the official stated to several media outlets. He believes that a distorted interpretation of this court decision contributed to triggering an unprecedented migratory crisis.

Both Madrid and Rabat consider that the spread of this interpretation played a major role in the massive arrivals in Ceuta. Spanish media have also reported that intelligence services alerted the Interior Ministry about the risk of a significant influx, which Spanish authorities deny.

Accusations of passivity rejected

For several days, experts have been questioning the alleged passivity of Moroccan law enforcement during the height of the crisis. The high-ranking Moroccan official asserts that there was no failure of the security apparatus.

He explains that direct intervention by Moroccan forces was not feasible given the considerable number of people present on the ground. In his view, a confrontation with such a crowd would have been impossible.

The Moroccan official also believes that the management of migration cannot solely be the responsibility of his country. This statement comes as relations between Rabat and Madrid are once again being tested by the situation in the Spanish enclave.

Spain denies having received a Moroccan warning prior to the migratory influx. The two countries thus remain at odds over the alerts that may have preceded the crisis and the response provided by the security forces.