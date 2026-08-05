Scotland: four Ugandan boxers missing after the Commonwealth Games, an investigation opened

Four members of the Ugandan boxing team have gone missing after the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. According to a Ugandan media outlet, they may have voluntarily chosen to stay in the UK to seek asylum. The Scottish police and British authorities have opened an investigation.

Four Ugandan boxers are reported missing after participating in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Their disappearance has led the Scottish police and British immigration services to launch an investigation. The information was revealed by the Ugandan media NBS Sport, which reported that the four athletes did not join the Ugandan delegation before its scheduled departure from Scotland on Tuesday. The athletes involved are Angel Katushabe, Nuhu Batte, Ibrahim Khemis, and Emily Nakalema. They were part of the six-member Ugandan boxing team.

According to NBS Sport, one of the missing boxers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, indicated that the group had voluntarily chosen to remain in the UK to seek asylum. This decision is motivated by the desire to benefit from better training conditions and more favorable career prospects. “We want to continue our boxing careers in a place where the opportunities are better,” the athlete reportedly confided, also urging Ugandans not to condemn their choice.

The Scottish police confirmed they have received several reports regarding the disappearance of athletes. “The Scottish police have received reports concerning several missing athletes. An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of these disappearances, and preliminary exchanges have taken place with the Home Office,” a spokesperson stated. The Chief Executive of the Commonwealth Games, Phil Batty, assured that the organizers are working closely with the authorities responsible for security and immigration to ensure compliance with entry and exit regulations. The British news agency further specifies that the Home Office will take appropriate action if violations of immigration law are established, while continuing its efforts to combat abuses of the UK immigration system.