“It’s not him who plays,” Neymar responds to his father about a possible return to the national team.

After announcing his international retirement following the 2026 World Cup, Neymar reacted to his father’s comments, who did not rule out a potential return of his son to the Seleção. The 34-year-old Brazilian forward wanted to clarify his position, putting an end to the speculation surrounding his future with the national team.

Retired from the Brazilian national team since the 2026 World Cup, Neymar has put an end to the speculation about a possible return in the Seleção jersey. The 34-year-old forward responded with humor but firmness to his father’s remarks, which suggested that the door might not be completely closed. Absent from the Brazilian team for nearly three years, Neymar made his comeback during the 2026 World Cup. However, the Seleção’s adventure ended in the Round of 16 with a 2-1 defeat to Norway.

The top scorer in Brazil’s history played the last fifteen minutes of the 3-0 victory against Scotland in the group stage before coming on after halftime in the match against Norway. The former player of FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain reduced the deficit by converting a penalty in stoppage time, while the Scandinavians were leading 2-0. A goal that was not enough to avoid elimination.

“It’s not my dad who plays”

At the end of the match, a very emotional Neymar announced that he was ending his international career. A few days later, however, his father maintained the doubt, stating that a return could not be completely ruled out. “I can’t guarantee that he’s 100% finished with the Seleção. Maybe he will come back,” he said, comments relayed by sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

When asked in turn, Neymar dismissed this hypothesis with a statement as brief as it was clear: “It’s not my dad who plays!” With 80 goals scored in the Brazilian jersey, Neymar departs from the international scene as the top scorer in the history of the Seleção. His final goal, against Norway in the 2026 World Cup, further entrenched his place in history. He became the second Brazilian player, after Pelé, to score in four different editions of the World Cup.