Senate: Wilfried Houngbédji clarifies the rules for the election of the office.

In front of the press this Wednesday, August 5, 2026, the government spokesperson, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, addressed the institutional agenda marked by the installation of the first mandate of the Senate.

While the parliamentarians of this second chamber meet in a plenary session to designate their limited office, the executive wanted to provide clarifications on the voting process.

When asked about the choice of the future president of the upper assembly and the presence of prominent figures among the anticipated candidates, the spokesperson reminded everyone of the strict separation of powers.

The selection of the three members of the office is exclusively the responsibility of the 25 personalities making up the upper chamber, with the executive refraining from any interference in the designation of the president.

Regarding the presence of former heads of state or major figures in national political life, the minister emphasized that constitutional law regulates their status within this regulatory body.

A strengthened institutional framework

Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji also reminded that the internal regulations of the institution were recently validated by the Constitutional Court.

This formal step paves the way for the election of the governing team responsible for overseeing Senate work, ensuring the quality of legislative work, and fulfilling its role of advice and republican regulation.