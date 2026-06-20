World Cup 2026: Uruguay and Cape Verde Aim for First Win in Group H

Uruguay faces Cape Verde on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 11:00 PM GMT+1, for the second matchday of Group H in the 2026 World Cup, with both teams aiming for their first victory in an already competitive group.
Both squads come off draws in their opening games. Uruguay shared the points with Saudi Arabia in a 1-1 draw, while Cape Verde held Spain to a 0-0 stalemate. These results place this encounter at the heart of the battle for qualifying positions, with little margin for error for either side.
In a group also including Spain and Saudi Arabia, this clash pits a Uruguay side experienced in major tournaments against a Cape Verde team making its World Cup debut. The experience gap does not lessen the stakes for La Celeste, who are expected to improve after a disappointing first result.
Cape Verde arrives buoyed by a point earned against one of the group favorites. Their draw against Spain lends credibility to their tournament project, which is based on defensive organization and the ability to exploit quick transitions. Against Uruguay, Bubista’s squad must confirm their resilience in a more direct context.
For Uruguay, this match offers an opportunity to turn their expected dominance into points. For Cape Verde, a second positive result would strengthen their historic campaign and keep alive the ambition to advance from a tough group.
Focus on Uruguay
Uruguay has been coached by Marcelo Bielsa since 2023. The Argentine tactician has built a team characterized by intensity, high pressing, and rapid ball circulation. This style demands precision in initial build-up play and strong activity on the wings as well as in midfield.
Federico Valverde is central to this setup. The Real Madrid midfielder brings high work rate, forward momentum, and shooting quality. His influence is key in a team seeking to set the pace while minimizing dangerous turnovers to opponents’ counters.
The draw against Saudi Arabia left Uruguay with one point and a neutral goal difference. Though not in major trouble in the group, La Celeste must convert their status into results. A win in Miami would provide a stronger foundation ahead of the rest of the group stage.
The South American side boasts a well-established competitive culture and greater experience than its opponent. Nevertheless, the group format makes every point vital. Against a compact Cape Verde team, Uruguay will need to find spaces without compromising their defensive block.
Focus on Cape Verde
Cape Verde is making its World Cup debut under coach Pedro Leitão Brito, known as Bubista. A former team captain, he led the Blue Sharks to historic qualification and relies on a disciplined collective.
Ryan Mendes, captain and experienced forward, remains one of the team’s attacking references. His ability to handle transitions, hold the ball under pressure, and provide depth fits Cape Verde’s frequent approach against stronger opponents.
The 0-0 draw against Spain confirmed Cape Verde’s defensive solidity. This point adds credibility to their strategy, but the challenge increases against Uruguay. They must withstand intense pressing, protect the central areas, and seize quick breakout moments.
For Cape Verde, this match in Miami could be pivotal. A positive result against Uruguay would extend the momentum gained from the draw with Spain and firmly place the team in contention. Conversely, a loss would put qualification under significant pressure ahead of the final matchday.
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