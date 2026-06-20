World Cup 2026: Uruguay and Cape Verde Aim for First Win in Group H

Uruguay and Cape Verde meet on June 21, 2026, in Miami for a crucial Group H encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026, both seeking their first wins after opening draws.

Uruguay faces Cape Verde on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 11:00 PM GMT+1, for the second matchday of Group H in the 2026 World Cup, with both teams aiming for their first victory in an already competitive group.

Both squads come off draws in their opening games. Uruguay shared the points with Saudi Arabia in a 1-1 draw, while Cape Verde held Spain to a 0-0 stalemate. These results place this encounter at the heart of the battle for qualifying positions, with little margin for error for either side.

In a group also including Spain and Saudi Arabia, this clash pits a Uruguay side experienced in major tournaments against a Cape Verde team making its World Cup debut. The experience gap does not lessen the stakes for La Celeste, who are expected to improve after a disappointing first result.

Cape Verde arrives buoyed by a point earned against one of the group favorites. Their draw against Spain lends credibility to their tournament project, which is based on defensive organization and the ability to exploit quick transitions. Against Uruguay, Bubista’s squad must confirm their resilience in a more direct context.

For Uruguay, this match offers an opportunity to turn their expected dominance into points. For Cape Verde, a second positive result would strengthen their historic campaign and keep alive the ambition to advance from a tough group.

Focus on Uruguay

Uruguay has been coached by Marcelo Bielsa since 2023. The Argentine tactician has built a team characterized by intensity, high pressing, and rapid ball circulation. This style demands precision in initial build-up play and strong activity on the wings as well as in midfield.

Federico Valverde is central to this setup. The Real Madrid midfielder brings high work rate, forward momentum, and shooting quality. His influence is key in a team seeking to set the pace while minimizing dangerous turnovers to opponents’ counters.

The draw against Saudi Arabia left Uruguay with one point and a neutral goal difference. Though not in major trouble in the group, La Celeste must convert their status into results. A win in Miami would provide a stronger foundation ahead of the rest of the group stage.

The South American side boasts a well-established competitive culture and greater experience than its opponent. Nevertheless, the group format makes every point vital. Against a compact Cape Verde team, Uruguay will need to find spaces without compromising their defensive block.

Focus on Cape Verde

Cape Verde is making its World Cup debut under coach Pedro Leitão Brito, known as Bubista. A former team captain, he led the Blue Sharks to historic qualification and relies on a disciplined collective.

Ryan Mendes, captain and experienced forward, remains one of the team’s attacking references. His ability to handle transitions, hold the ball under pressure, and provide depth fits Cape Verde’s frequent approach against stronger opponents.

The 0-0 draw against Spain confirmed Cape Verde’s defensive solidity. This point adds credibility to their strategy, but the challenge increases against Uruguay. They must withstand intense pressing, protect the central areas, and seize quick breakout moments.

For Cape Verde, this match in Miami could be pivotal. A positive result against Uruguay would extend the momentum gained from the draw with Spain and firmly place the team in contention. Conversely, a loss would put qualification under significant pressure ahead of the final matchday.

Uruguay Upcoming 23:00 Hard Rock Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde

Chargement du pronostic

Group H schedule View full schedule View match details for Spain - Cape Verde Match center Spain - Cape Verde Spain 0-0 0-0 Cape Verde Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 16' Carton jaune - S. Lopes Cabral 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cabral (remplace W. Semedo) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Livramento (remplace N. Da Costa) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Duarte (remplace D. Duarte) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Ruiz (remplace M. Merino) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - Gavi (remplace Lamine Yamal) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Lopes Cabral (remplace Joao Paulo) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Monteiro (remplace T. Arcanjo) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Torres (remplace D. Olmo) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rodri (remplace N. Williams) 90+3' Carton jaune - Pedri Line-ups Spain System 4-3-3 Coach Luis de la Fuente Starters 11 23 Unai Simón Goalkeeper 5 Marcos Llorente Defender 22 Pau Cubarsí Defender 14 Aymeric Laporte Defender 24 Marc Cucurella Defender 8 Fabián Ruiz Midfielder 16 Rodri Midfielder 20 Pedri Midfielder 7 Ferran Torres Forward 21 Mikel Oyarzabal Forward 9 Pablo Gavi Forward Substitutes 15 1 David Raya

13 Joan García

2 Marc Pubill

4 Eric García

12 Pedro Porro

3 Alejandro Grimaldo

6 Mikel Merino

15 Alex Baena

18 Martín Zubimendi

10 Dani Olmo

17 Nico Williams

19 Lamine Yamal

11 Yéremy Pino

25 Victor Muñoz

26 Borja Iglesias Cape Verde System 4-1-4-1 Coach Pedro Leitao Brito Starters 11 1 Vozinha Goalkeeper 22 Steven Moreira Defender 4 Pico Defender 3 Diney Borges Defender 13 Sidny Lopes Cabral Defender 6 Kevin Lenini Midfielder 20 Ryan Mendes Midfielder 15 Laros Duarte Midfielder 10 Jamiro Monteiro Midfielder 7 Jovane Cabral Midfielder 19 Dailon Rocha Livramento Forward Substitutes 15 14 Deroy Duarte

17 Willy Semedo

21 Nuno Da Costa

12 Márcio Rosa

23 CJ Dos Santos

2 Stopira

5 Logan Costa

24 Wagner Pina

25 Kelvin Pires

8 João Paulo

11 Garry Rodrigues

16 Yannick Semedo

18 Telmo Arcanjo

26 Hélio Varela

9 Gilson Tavares Match stats Tirs cadres : Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0

: Spain 7 / Cape Verde 0 Tirs : Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3

: Spain 23 / Cape Verde 3 Possession : Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26%

: Spain 74% / Cape Verde 26% Corners : Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0

: Spain 8 / Cape Verde 0 Fautes : Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1

: Spain 9 / Cape Verde 1 Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1

: Spain 0 / Cape Verde 1 Passes : Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256

: Spain 745 / Cape Verde 256 Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75%

: Spain 92% / Cape Verde 75% xG : Spain 2.06 / Cape Verde 0.04 Key players Vozinha (Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s)

(Cape Verde) : note 9.3, 7 arret(s) Pedri (Spain) : note 8.9

(Spain) : note 8.9 Rodri (Spain) : note 8.3

(Spain) : note 8.3 Diney Borges (Cape Verde) : note 8.2

(Cape Verde) : note 8.2 Aymeric Laporte (Spain) : note 7.9

(Spain) : note 7.9 Marcos Llorente (Spain) : note 7.7

(Spain) : note 7.7 Pau Cubarsí (Spain) : note 7.7

(Spain) : note 7.7 Marc Cucurella (Spain) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Spain Finished 0-0 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde View match details for Saudi Arabia - Uruguay Match center Saudi Arabia - Uruguay Saudi Arabia 1-1 1-1 Uruguay Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 41' ⚽ But - A. Al Amri 1-0 44' Carton jaune - A. Al Amri 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Vina (remplace J. Sanabria) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Nunez (remplace A. Canobbio) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace N. Al Dawsari) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ugarte (remplace N. de la Cruz) 80' ⚽ But - M. Araujo 1-1 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Araujo (remplace B. Rodriguez) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Abu Al Shamat (remplace N. Boushal) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Vinas (remplace R. Aguirre) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Abdulhamid (remplace A. Lajami) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Al Harbi (remplace A. Al Hamdan) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace A. Hejji) Line-ups Saudi Arabia System 4-4-2 Coach Georgios Donis Starters 11 21 Mohammed Al-Owais Goalkeeper 12 Saud Abdulhamid Defender 4 Abdulelah Al-Amri Defender 5 Hassan Altambakti Defender 24 Moteb Al-Harbi Defender 26 Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat Midfielder 23 Mohamed Kanno Midfielder 15 Abdullah Al-Khaibari Midfielder 10 Salem Al-Dawsari Midfielder 9 Firas Al-Buraikan Forward 7 Musab Al Juwayr Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Al-Kassar

1 Nawaf Al-Aqidi

3 Ali Lajami

25 Jehad Thakri

14 Hassan Kadesh

2 Ali Majrashi

13 Nawaf Boushal

6 Nasser Al-Dawsari

16 Ziyad Aljohani

8 Ayman Yahya

18 Ala'a Al-Hejji

11 Saleh Al-Shehri

17 Khalid Al-Ghannam

19 Abdullah Al-Hamdan

20 Sultan Mandash Uruguay System 4-4-2 Coach Marcelo Bielsa Starters 11 23 Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper 13 Guillermo Varela Defender 3 Sebastián Cáceres Defender 16 Mathías Olivera Defender 17 Matías Viña Defender 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder 5 Manuel Ugarte Midfielder 6 Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder 20 Maximiliano Araújo Midfielder 21 Federico Viñas Forward 9 Darwin Núñez Forward Substitutes 13 12 Santiago Mele

1 Sergio Rochet

2 José María Giménez

25 Juan Sanabria

24 Santiago Bueno

22 Joaquín Piquerez

18 Brian Rodríguez

11 Facundo Pellistri

15 Emiliano Martínez

14 Agustín Canobbio

7 Nicolás de la Cruz

26 Rodrigo Zalazar

19 Rodrigo Aguirre Match stats Tirs cadres : Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3

: Saudi Arabia 3 / Uruguay 3 Tirs : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9

: Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 9 Possession : Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63%

: Saudi Arabia 37% / Uruguay 63% Corners : Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4

: Saudi Arabia 4 / Uruguay 4 Fautes : Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5

: Saudi Arabia 5 / Uruguay 5 Cartons jaunes : Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0

: Saudi Arabia 1 / Uruguay 0 Passes : Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400

: Saudi Arabia 241 / Uruguay 400 Precision des passes : Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88%

: Saudi Arabia 76% / Uruguay 88% xG : Saudi Arabia 0.93 / Uruguay 0.57 Key players Abdulelah Al-Amri (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mohammed Al-Owais (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s)

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2, 3 arret(s) Fernando Muslera (Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s)

(Uruguay) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Moteb Al-Harbi (Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2

(Saudi Arabia) : note 7.2 Mathías Olivera (Uruguay) : note 7.2

(Uruguay) : note 7.2 Mohamed Kanno (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9

(Saudi Arabia) : note 6.9 Maximiliano Araújo (Uruguay) : note 6.9

(Uruguay) : note 6.9 Saud Abdulhamid (Saudi Arabia) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 20/06/2018 Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia (World Cup) Group H Saudi Arabia Finished 1-1 Hard Rock Stadium Uruguay Uruguay View match details for Spain - Saudi Arabia Match center Spain - Saudi Arabia Spain 17:00 Upcoming Saudi Arabia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Spain Upcoming 17:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia View match details for Uruguay - Cape Verde Match center Uruguay - Cape Verde Uruguay 23:00 Upcoming Cape Verde Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Uruguay Upcoming 23:00 Hard Rock Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde View match details for Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia Match center Cape Verde - Saudi Arabia Cape Verde 01:00 Upcoming Saudi Arabia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Cape Verde Upcoming 01:00 NRG Stadium Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia View match details for Uruguay - Spain Match center Uruguay - Spain Uruguay 01:00 Upcoming Spain Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group H Uruguay Upcoming 01:00 Estadio Akron Spain Spain