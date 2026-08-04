Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr demands image rights similar to those of Mbappé.

Negotiations between Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid are ongoing, but one issue continues to block discussions. While both parties are now said to be close to an agreement on salary, the Brazilian forward is demanding image rights comparable to those granted to Kylian Mbappé.

Vinicius Jr’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain. Although discussions around a contract extension have recently progressed, there is still a disagreement between the Madrid club and the Brazilian forward regarding image rights. According to information from the Spanish newspaper AS, Vinicius Jr has lowered his salary demands to facilitate negotiations. Initially assessed at 30 million euros per season, his claims are now reportedly 20 million euros annually, an amount that Real Madrid is willing to grant him.

Image rights at the heart of the discussions

This salary would represent an increase of about five million euros compared to his current contract signed in 2022. Last season, thanks to scheduled increases in his deal, the Brazilian international had already earned nearly 18 million euros. Despite this progress on the salary front, negotiations, which began nearly two years ago, are still stumbling over the sharing of image rights.

So far, Vinicius Jr held 50% of his image rights. Now, he would like to benefit from an agreement similar to that obtained by Kylian Mbappé upon his arrival at Real Madrid. While the initial discussions mentioned a claim of 80%, AS states that the Brazilian is now asking for a share close to 100%.

Real Madrid wants to avoid a free departure

The Madrid management wants to resolve this matter quickly. With Vinicius Jr’s contract nearing its end, the club wants to avoid seeing him enter his final year without an extension. Starting in January, the Brazilian winger will indeed be free to negotiate with the club of his choice for a departure without a fee in the summer of 2027.

According to the same source, Arsenal is closely monitoring the situation of the 26-year-old player. The Gunners could attempt to make a move this transfer window but would also be willing to wait until the summer of 2027 to sign him for free. In this context, Real Madrid is considering a transfer this summer if no agreement is reached to extend the contract of their number 7, to avoid losing him for free a year later.