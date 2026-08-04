Cybercrime: Africa lost at least 5 billion dollars in 2025, according to INTERPOL

Cybercrime caused at least $5 billion in direct economic damages in Africa in 2025, according to INTERPOL’s 2026 report on cyber threats on the continent. The organization particularly warns about the increasing use of artificial intelligence, now involved in 55% of reported cases, while the technical and judicial capabilities of states remain insufficient.

The rapid expansion of digital services in Africa is accompanied by an equally concerning rise in cybercrime. Online scams, identity theft, ransomware, account hijacking, and financial fraud are multiplying as individuals, businesses, and administrations become more reliant on connected tools.

In its 2026 Cyber Threat Assessment Report for Africa, published on August 3rd, INTERPOL estimates that cybercrime inflicted at least $5 billion in direct economic damages on the continent in 2025. In comparison, spending on cybersecurity in Africa reached about $15.3 billion during the same period.

This amount of $5 billion is based on an aggregated estimate, while the officially reported losses to authorities remain significantly lower due to underreporting and different collection methods across countries. Documented losses, however, increased from $192 million in 2024 to $484 million in 2025, more than doubling in just one year. The number of identified victims also rose from 35,000 to 87,000.

The report, based on data collected from 36 African countries that are members of INTERPOL, describes a digital crime landscape that has become industrialized, transnational, and capable of quickly adapting to security devices. The document also relies on information provided by several private partners specialized in telecommunications, payments, and cybersecurity.

Online scams remain the most frequently reported form of cybercrime on the continent. They often serve as a starting point for more complex attacks, including identity theft, compromise of bank accounts, hijacking of digital wallets, or fraudulent access to online public services.

The perpetrators primarily exploit social media, messaging platforms, email, and mobile payment services. They seek to obtain personal or professional information, passwords, verification codes, or banking data to subsequently divert funds.

INTERPOL also highlights the emergence of organized scam centers. According to the survey conducted with member states, 72% of the surveyed countries reported the presence of such structures, particularly concentrated in Southern and West Africa. Some are linked to transnational criminal networks and forms of human trafficking.

Artificial Intelligence Involved in 55% of Cases

One of the main takeaways from the report concerns the role of artificial intelligence in cybercriminal activities. In 2025, 55% of the cybercrime cases examined in the surveyed countries involved the use of this technology, occasionally in 47% of cases and frequently in 8%.

Artificial intelligence enables criminals to automate almost every step of an attack. It can be used to search for victims, draft fraudulent messages, produce content tailored to their profile, bypass certain verification mechanisms, and hide the origin of operations.

Generative tools also allow for the quick production of credible messages in several languages. Fraudsters can mimic the tone of an administration, bank, business, or relative, then distribute their messages widely via email, instant messaging, or social media.

INTERPOL also reports a significant rise in hyper-deceptions or deepfakes. Artificial audio and video content are used to impersonate public officials, business leaders, or family members. Between the second and fourth quarters of 2024, incidents related to deepfakes reportedly increased sevenfold in Africa.

Artificial intelligence also facilitates the creation of false identities capable of bypassing certain Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures. It is also used to personalize phishing attempts and to produce malware capable of adapting its behavior to evade traditional detection systems.

This evolution profoundly shifts the balance of power. Criminal networks can now conduct faster, more numerous, and less expensive operations, while authorities struggle with slow judicial processes, a lack of specialized personnel, and difficulties in cooperation between countries.

The forms of cybercrime vary across regions. In East Africa, INTERPOL notes a strong presence of Mobile Money fraud and ransomware targeting infrastructures. In Central and West Africa, compromises of professional messaging and romance scams are among the most widespread threats. Southern Africa, due to its high level of connectivity and density of digital infrastructures, attracts more groups seeking high-impact targets.

In certain regions, cybercrime now represents over 30% of all recorded offenses. Financial services, telecommunications, and government institutions are among the most exposed sectors, due to their central role in the digital economy.

Law Enforcement Not Equipped Enough

In the face of the industrialization of attacks, the capabilities of the services tasked with combating them remain limited. According to INTERPOL, 94% of the agencies surveyed reported lacking sufficient tools for digital forensic analysis. At the same time, 78% mentioned insufficient budgets, a lack of equipment, and a shortage of specialized staff.

Only 17% of countries have cybercrime units with more than 100 agents. In several states, these services operate with fewer than ten people, while they must handle complex offenses that may involve victims, servers, and suspects across multiple jurisdictions.

The readiness of law enforcement for artificial intelligence remains weak. Only 22% of digital forensics units have operational knowledge of AI-related threats. The proportion drops to 8% among intelligence analysts with advanced expertise in this area.

The weakness of cross-border cooperation is another major obstacle. Nearly 89% of the agencies surveyed consider difficulties in collaboration between countries to be the main hindrance to investigations. Delays in data exchange can lead to the loss of evidence, interruptions in investigative leads, and the flight of perpetrators.

Legislation remains fragmented. While 83% of the surveyed countries have laws specifically dedicated to cybercrime, definitions and procedures still differ greatly. Some jurisdictions do not clearly account for deepfakes, cyber harassment, the diversion of IT resources, or certain forms of trafficking facilitated by the Internet.

INTERPOL notably recommends strengthening national specialized units, investing in training on artificial intelligence, harmonizing legislation, and speeding up cross-border information sharing. The organization also calls for closer cooperation between law enforcement, telecom operators, banks, technology companies, and digital platforms.

For INTERPOL, cybercrime is no longer a peripheral phenomenon or a simple technical issue. It now poses a direct threat to economic security, public trust, institutions, and essential infrastructures of African states.