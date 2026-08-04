Football: CANAL+ Africa secures the exclusive rights to the European Cups starting in 2027.

Starting from the 2027-2028 season, CANAL+ will exclusively broadcast the main men’s club competitions of UEFA in more than 40 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. The agreement covers the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League until 2031.

CANAL+ is enhancing its football offering in Africa. The audiovisual group has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights for the three main European men’s club competitions in more than 40 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The agreement will take effect from the 2027-2028 season and will cover four editions, until the end of the 2030-2031 season. It includes the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Conference League.

For subscribers in French-speaking African countries, this acquisition represents a significant development. It will allow them to watch the three European competitions on the CANAL+ Afrique channels, whereas the offering had previously been more focused on the Champions League.

The group plans to offer the main matches of these competitions starting from mid-2027. The precise broadcasting details, the channels involved, and subscription options will be communicated before the new agreement takes effect.

SuperSport retains rights in English-speaking markets

In the English-speaking and Portuguese-speaking countries of Sub-Saharan Africa, the broadcasts will remain under the responsibility of SuperSport, a subsidiary of the CANAL+ group. The broadcaster will thereby retain the rights to the European competitions in these markets.

This organization occurs in the context of the integration of MultiChoice within the CANAL+ group, which now has a strengthened presence in the French-speaking, English-speaking, and Portuguese-speaking markets on the continent.

The acquisition allows the group to offer more consistent coverage of the European competitions across its various African platforms.

While waiting for the start of the new rights cycle, CANAL+ Afrique indicates that its subscribers will be able to follow, starting from the current season, a selection of European matches on the CANAL+ SPORT Afrique channels.

The SuperSport channels will also remain accessible through the “English Add On” option, according to the offers available in each country.

The African agreement fits into a broader strategy of CANAL+ around UEFA competitions. The group also holds the exclusive rights to the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League in France for the 2027-2028 to 2030-2031 seasons.