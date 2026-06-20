World Cup 2026: Tunisia Face Japan at Estadio BBVA in 3-4-2-1 Set-Up

Tunisia and Japan meet at Estadio BBVA on June 21, 2026 in a crucial Group F World Cup match, with both sides set up in a 3-4-2-1 system.

Tunisia and Japan meet on June 21, 2026 at 05:00 GMT+1 in a crucial World Cup 2026 group-stage match at Estadio BBVA. This Group F clash pits two teams seeking a decisive victory for their ambitions of qualifying for the round of 16.

The Eagles of Carthage are coming off a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden, while the Samurai Blue earned a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, the group leaders. With both sides using a 3-4-2-1 system, this high-level tactical contest carries major importance in a tight group that also includes those two European nations.

Tunisia are banking on their strengthened collective approach under the recent guidance of Hervé Renard, who starts Aymen Dahmen in goal, behind a three-man defence made up of Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi and Dylan Bronn. In midfield, Ellyes Skhiri directs play while Hannibal Mejbri provides creativity. In attack, Elias Saad and Anis Ben Slimane support Sebastian Tounekti up front.

Japan, managed by Hajime Moriyasu and also lining up in a 3-4-2-1, are relying on their solidity with Zion Suzuki in goal and a defensive unit formed by Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura and Hiroki Itō. In midfield, key players Daichi Kamada and Ritsu Doan operate behind an attack in which Junya Ito, Ao Tanaka and Ayase Ueda aim to convert their chances.

Focus on Tunisia

Tunisia are built around an established 3-4-2-1 organisation, a system designed to improve the balance between defensive solidity and attacking capabilities. Hervé Renard, head coach since May 2026, is counting in particular on Ellyes Skhiri, the Eintracht Frankfurt defensive midfielder, who is regarded as the leader of this team. In defence, the presence of Montassar Talbi and Dylan Bronn is important in strengthening reliability. The midfield is built around Hannibal Mejbri, who brings valued creativity, while in attack, Sebastian Tounekti leads the line with support from Elias Saad and Anis Ben Slimane.

The Tunisian side will try to erase the severe impact of the defeat against Sweden and strengthen their patterns of play to better contain Japan’s array of talent. Cohesion and tactical discipline under Renard will be key to targeting a positive result.

Focus on Japan

Japan are also playing in a 3-4-2-1 under Hajime Moriyasu, who has led the national team since 2018. The back three, led by Takehiro Tomiyasu, will look to maintain the stability shown in the 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. In midfield, creative players Daichi Kamada and Ritsu Doan will be essential in supplying the attack. Junya Ito and Ao Tanaka bring their pace and technique in advanced positions, while Ayase Ueda leads the line.

Without certain injured senior players, Japan are relying on their quick and precise collective play, prioritising teamwork and solid organisation. This approach is designed to exploit Tunisia’s weaknesses in transition while controlling the tempo of the match, a key factor in increasing their points total before the final matchday.

Tunisia Upcoming 05:00 Estadio BBVA Japan Japan

Chargement du pronostic

Group F schedule View full schedule View match details for Netherlands - Japan Match center Netherlands - Japan Netherlands 2-2 2-2 Japan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 51' ⚽ But - V. van Dijk 1-0 57' ⚽ But - K. Nakamura 1-1 61' Carton jaune - C. Summerville 64' ⚽ But - C. Summerville 2-1 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Maeda (remplace J. Ito) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Malen (remplace M. Depay) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Summerville (remplace T. Koopmeiners) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Reijnders (remplace Q. Timber) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Watanabe (remplace T. Tomiyasu) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Kubo (remplace K. Ogawa) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Doan (remplace Y. Sugawara) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Gravenberch (remplace N. Ake) 83' Carton jaune - M. Depay 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ueda (remplace K. Shiogai) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Gakpo (remplace B. Brobbey) 88' ⚽ But - D. Kamada 2-2 90+1' Carton jaune - M. van de Ven 89' ⚽ But - K. Ogawa 2-2 Line-ups Netherlands System 4-3-3 Coach Ronald Koeman Starters 11 1 Bart Verbruggen Goalkeeper 22 Denzel Dumfries Defender 6 Jan Paul van Hecke Defender 4 Virgil van Dijk Defender 15 Micky van de Ven Defender 8 Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder 21 Frenkie de Jong Midfielder 14 Tijjani Reijnders Midfielder 24 Crysencio Summerville Forward 18 Donyell Malen Forward 11 Cody Gakpo Forward Substitutes 15 23 Mark Flekken

13 Robin Roefs

25 Jorrel Hato

2 Lutsharel Geertruida

12 Mats Wieffer

5 Nathan Aké

16 Guus Til

3 Marten de Roon

7 Justin Kluivert

26 Quinten Timber

20 Teun Koopmeiners

19 Brian Brobbey

10 Memphis Depay

9 Wout Weghorst

17 Noa Lang Japan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Hajime Moriyasu Starters 11 1 Zion Suzuki Goalkeeper 16 Tsuyoshi Watanabe Defender 3 Shogo Taniguchi Defender 21 Hiroki Itō Defender 10 Ritsu Doan Midfielder 24 Kaishu Sano Midfielder 15 Daichi Kamada Midfielder 13 Keito Nakamura Midfielder 8 Takefusa Kubo Forward 11 Daizen Maeda Forward 18 Ayase Ueda Forward Substitutes 15 12 Keisuke Osako

23 Tomoki Hayakawa

20 Ayumu Seko

4 Ko Itakura

25 Junnosuke Suzuki

2 Yukinari Sugawara

22 Takehiro Tomiyasu

5 Yuto Nagatomo

7 Ao Tanaka

17 Yuito Suzuki

14 Junya Ito

9 Keisuke Goto

19 Koki Ogawa

26 Kento Shiogai

6 Shuto Machino Match stats Tirs cadres : Netherlands 4 / Japan 1

: Netherlands 4 / Japan 1 Tirs : Netherlands 6 / Japan 4

: Netherlands 6 / Japan 4 Possession : Netherlands 70% / Japan 30%

: Netherlands 70% / Japan 30% Corners : Netherlands 4 / Japan 1

: Netherlands 4 / Japan 1 Fautes : Netherlands 4 / Japan 5

: Netherlands 4 / Japan 5 Cartons jaunes : Netherlands 1 / Japan 0

: Netherlands 1 / Japan 0 Passes : Netherlands 427 / Japan 182

: Netherlands 427 / Japan 182 Precision des passes : Netherlands 89% / Japan 83%

: Netherlands 89% / Japan 83% xG : Netherlands 0.45 / Japan 0.18 Key players Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands) : note 7.3, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Netherlands) : note 7.3, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Netherlands) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Netherlands) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Keito Nakamura (Japan) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Japan) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Takefusa Kubo (Japan) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Japan) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Zion Suzuki (Japan) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s)

(Japan) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Jan Paul van Hecke (Netherlands) : note 7.3

(Netherlands) : note 7.3 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) : note 7.3 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 19/06/2010 Netherlands 1-0 Japan (World Cup) Group F Netherlands Finished 2-2 AT&T Stadium Japan Japan View match details for Sweden - Tunisia Match center Sweden - Tunisia Sweden 5-1 5-1 Tunisia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' ⚽ But - Y. Ayari 1-0 30' ⚽ But - A. Isak 2-0 43' ⚽ But - O. Rekik 2-1 54' Carton jaune - R. Khedira 59' ⚽ But - V. Gyokeres 3-1 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Gudmundsson (remplace E. Stroud) 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Nygren (remplace L. Bergvall) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Saad (remplace S. Tounekti) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Valery (remplace M. Belhadj) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Skhiri (remplace E. Achouri) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Khedira (remplace I. Gharbi) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Slimane (remplace F. Chaouat) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Karlstrom (remplace M. Svanberg) 84' ⚽ But - M. Svanberg 4-1 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Isak (remplace A. Elanga) 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bernhardsson (remplace D. Svensson) 90+6' ⚽ But - Y. Ayari 5-1 Line-ups Sweden System 3-1-4-2 Coach Graham Potter Starters 11 23 Kristoffer Nordfeldt Goalkeeper 2 Gustaf Lagerbielke Defender 4 Isak Hien Defender 3 Victor Lindelöf Defender 16 Jesper Karlström Midfielder 21 Alexander Bernhardsson Midfielder 10 Benjamin Nygren Midfielder 18 Yasin Ayari Midfielder 5 Gabriel Gudmundsson Midfielder 17 Viktor Gyökeres Forward 9 Alexander Isak Forward Substitutes 15 24 Elliot Stroud

7 Lucas Bergvall

1 Jacob Widell Zetterström

12 Viktor Johansson

14 Hjalmar Ekdal

20 Eric Smith

15 Carl Starfelt

8 Daniel Svensson

6 Herman Johansson

13 Ken Sema

19 Mattias Svanberg

22 Besfort Zeneli

26 Taha Abdi Ali

11 Anthony Elanga

25 Gustaf Nilsson Tunisia System 5-3-2 Coach Sabri Lamouchi Starters 11 1 Abdelmouhib Chamakh Goalkeeper 20 Yan Valery Defender 4 Omar Rekik Defender 3 Montassar Talbi Defender 21 Amine Ben Hmida Defender 2 Ali Abdi Defender 13 Rani Khedira Midfielder 17 Ellyes Skhiri Midfielder 10 Hannibal Mejbri Midfielder 8 Elias Saad Forward 25 Anis Ben Slimane Forward Substitutes 15 16 Aymen Dahmen

22 Sabri Ben Hessen

5 Adem Arous

6 Dylan Bronn

23 Moataz Nefati

24 Raed Chikhaoui

12 Mortadha Ben Ouanes

11 Ismael Gharbi

15 Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud

26 Sebastian Tounekti

7 Elias Achouri

14 Khalil Ayari

18 Rayan Elloumi

9 Hazem Mastouri

19 Firas Chaouat Match stats Tirs cadres : Sweden 7 / Tunisia 2

: Sweden 7 / Tunisia 2 Tirs : Sweden 13 / Tunisia 6

: Sweden 13 / Tunisia 6 Possession : Sweden 49% / Tunisia 51%

: Sweden 49% / Tunisia 51% Corners : Sweden 4 / Tunisia 2

: Sweden 4 / Tunisia 2 Fautes : Sweden 10 / Tunisia 8

: Sweden 10 / Tunisia 8 Cartons jaunes : Sweden 0 / Tunisia 1

: Sweden 0 / Tunisia 1 Passes : Sweden 353 / Tunisia 362

: Sweden 353 / Tunisia 362 Precision des passes : Sweden 79% / Tunisia 79%

: Sweden 79% / Tunisia 79% xG : Sweden 1.26 / Tunisia 0.20 Key players Alexander Isak (Sweden) : note 8.9, 1 but(s), 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Sweden) : note 8.9, 1 but(s), 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Yasin Ayari (Sweden) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)

(Sweden) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Sweden) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Sweden) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Omar Rekik (Tunisia) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Tunisia) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Tunisia) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lucas Bergvall (Sweden) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Sweden) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 15/06/2026 Sweden 5-1 Tunisia (World Cup) Group F Sweden Finished 5-1 Estadio BBVA Tunisia Tunisia View match details for Netherlands - Sweden Match center Netherlands - Sweden Netherlands 5-1 5-1 Sweden Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 5' ⚽ But - B. Brobbey 1-0 17' ⚽ But - B. Brobbey 2-0 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Malen (remplace C. Summerville) 47' ⚽ But - C. Gakpo 3-0 53' Carton jaune - G. Gudmundsson 54' ⚽ But - C. Gakpo 4-0 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bernhardsson (remplace A. Elanga) 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Karlstrom (remplace B. Zeneli) 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Nygren (remplace L. Bergvall) 59' ⚽ But - A. Elanga 4-1 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. de Jong (remplace T. Koopmeiners) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Reijnders (remplace G. Til) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Brobbey (remplace M. Depay) 75' Carton jaune - Y. Ayari 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Ayari (remplace T. Ali) 80' Carton jaune - L. Bergvall 89' ⚽ But - C. Summerville 5-1 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Gakpo (remplace N. Lang) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Gudmundsson (remplace E. Stroud) Line-ups Netherlands System 4-3-3 Coach Ronald Koeman Starters 11 1 Bart Verbruggen Goalkeeper 22 Denzel Dumfries Defender 6 Jan Paul van Hecke Defender 4 Virgil van Dijk Defender 15 Micky van de Ven Defender 8 Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder 21 Frenkie de Jong Midfielder 14 Tijjani Reijnders Midfielder 18 Donyell Malen Forward 19 Brian Brobbey Forward 11 Cody Gakpo Forward Substitutes 14 23 Mark Flekken

13 Robin Roefs

25 Jorrel Hato

5 Nathan Aké

2 Lutsharel Geertruida

12 Mats Wieffer

16 Guus Til

7 Justin Kluivert

3 Marten de Roon

20 Teun Koopmeiners

24 Crysencio Summerville

10 Memphis Depay

17 Noa Lang

9 Wout Weghorst Sweden System 3-1-4-2 Coach Graham Potter Starters 11 23 Kristoffer Nordfeldt Goalkeeper 2 Gustaf Lagerbielke Defender 4 Isak Hien Defender 3 Victor Lindelöf Defender 16 Jesper Karlström Midfielder 21 Alexander Bernhardsson Midfielder 10 Benjamin Nygren Midfielder 18 Yasin Ayari Midfielder 5 Gabriel Gudmundsson Midfielder 17 Viktor Gyökeres Forward 9 Alexander Isak Forward Substitutes 15 1 Jacob Widell Zetterström

12 Viktor Johansson

15 Carl Starfelt

14 Hjalmar Ekdal

20 Eric Smith

22 Besfort Zeneli

8 Daniel Svensson

24 Elliot Stroud

6 Herman Johansson

13 Ken Sema

7 Lucas Bergvall

19 Mattias Svanberg

26 Taha Abdi Ali

11 Anthony Elanga

25 Gustaf Nilsson Match stats Tirs cadres : Netherlands 6 / Sweden 5

: Netherlands 6 / Sweden 5 Tirs : Netherlands 9 / Sweden 12

: Netherlands 9 / Sweden 12 Possession : Netherlands 54% / Sweden 46%

: Netherlands 54% / Sweden 46% Corners : Netherlands 2 / Sweden 3

: Netherlands 2 / Sweden 3 Fautes : Netherlands 7 / Sweden 7

: Netherlands 7 / Sweden 7 Cartons jaunes : Netherlands 0 / Sweden 1

: Netherlands 0 / Sweden 1 Passes : Netherlands 367 / Sweden 308

: Netherlands 367 / Sweden 308 Precision des passes : Netherlands 90% / Sweden 86%

: Netherlands 90% / Sweden 86% xG : Netherlands 2.38 / Sweden 0.87 Key players Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) : note 9.5, 2 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Netherlands) : note 9.5, 2 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) : note 8.2, 2 but(s)

(Netherlands) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) : note 8.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Netherlands) : note 8.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Anthony Elanga (Sweden) : note 7.6, 1 but(s)

(Sweden) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands) : note 7.2, 4 arret(s)

(Netherlands) : note 7.2, 4 arret(s) Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Netherlands) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Alexander Isak (Sweden) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Sweden) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) : note 7.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 10/10/2017 Netherlands 2-0 Sweden (World Cup - Qualification Europe)

06/09/2016 Sweden 1-1 Netherlands (World Cup - Qualification Europe) Group F Netherlands Finished 5-1 NRG Stadium Sweden Sweden View match details for Tunisia - Japan Match center Tunisia - Japan Tunisia 05:00 Upcoming Japan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Tunisia System 3-4-2-1 Coach Herve Renard Starters 11 16 Aymen Dahmen Goalkeeper 4 Omar Rekik Defender 3 Montassar Talbi Defender 6 Dylan Bronn Defender 20 Yan Valery Midfielder 17 Ellyes Skhiri Midfielder 10 Hannibal Mejbri Midfielder 2 Ali Abdi Midfielder 8 Elias Saad Forward 26 Sebastian Tounekti Forward 25 Anis Ben Slimane Forward Substitutes 15 1 Abdelmouhib Chamakh

22 Sabri Ben Hessen

5 Adem Arous

21 Amine Ben Hmida

23 Moataz Nefati

24 Raed Chikhaoui

7 Elias Achouri

11 Ismael Gharbi

15 Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud

12 Mortadha Ben Ouanes

13 Rani Khedira

9 Hazem Mastouri

19 Firas Chaouat

14 Khalil Ayari

18 Rayan Elloumi Japan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Hajime Moriyasu Starters 11 1 Zion Suzuki Goalkeeper 22 Takehiro Tomiyasu Defender 4 Ko Itakura Defender 21 Hiroki Itō Defender 10 Ritsu Doan Midfielder 24 Kaishu Sano Midfielder 15 Daichi Kamada Midfielder 13 Keito Nakamura Midfielder 14 Junya Ito Forward 7 Ao Tanaka Forward 18 Ayase Ueda Forward Substitutes 13 12 Keisuke Osako

23 Tomoki Hayakawa

20 Ayumu Seko

25 Junnosuke Suzuki

3 Shogo Taniguchi

16 Tsuyoshi Watanabe

2 Yukinari Sugawara

5 Yuto Nagatomo

17 Yuito Suzuki

11 Daizen Maeda

9 Keisuke Goto

26 Kento Shiogai

19 Koki Ogawa Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 17/10/2023 Japan 2-0 Tunisia (Friendlies)

14/06/2022 Japan 0-3 Tunisia (Kirin Cup) Group F Tunisia Upcoming 05:00 Estadio BBVA Japan Japan View match details for Japan - Sweden Match center Japan - Sweden Japan 00:00 Upcoming Sweden Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group F Japan Upcoming 00:00 AT&T Stadium Sweden Sweden View match details for Tunisia - Netherlands Match center Tunisia - Netherlands Tunisia 00:00 Upcoming Netherlands Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group F Tunisia Upcoming 00:00 Arrowhead Stadium Netherlands Netherlands