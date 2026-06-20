World Cup 2026: Tunisia Face Japan at Estadio BBVA in 3-4-2-1 Set-Up

Tunisia and Japan meet at Estadio BBVA on June 21, 2026 in a crucial Group F World Cup match, with both sides set up in a 3-4-2-1 system.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Tunisie VS Japon, le 21/06/2026 05:00, stade Estadio BBVA
Illustration du match Tunisie VS Japon, le 21/06/2026 05:00, stade Estadio BBVA
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SUMMARY

Tunisia and Japan meet on June 21, 2026 at 05:00 GMT+1 in a crucial World Cup 2026 group-stage match at Estadio BBVA. This Group F clash pits two teams seeking a decisive victory for their ambitions of qualifying for the round of 16.

The Eagles of Carthage are coming off a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden, while the Samurai Blue earned a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, the group leaders. With both sides using a 3-4-2-1 system, this high-level tactical contest carries major importance in a tight group that also includes those two European nations.

Tunisia are banking on their strengthened collective approach under the recent guidance of Hervé Renard, who starts Aymen Dahmen in goal, behind a three-man defence made up of Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi and Dylan Bronn. In midfield, Ellyes Skhiri directs play while Hannibal Mejbri provides creativity. In attack, Elias Saad and Anis Ben Slimane support Sebastian Tounekti up front.

Japan, managed by Hajime Moriyasu and also lining up in a 3-4-2-1, are relying on their solidity with Zion Suzuki in goal and a defensive unit formed by Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura and Hiroki Itō. In midfield, key players Daichi Kamada and Ritsu Doan operate behind an attack in which Junya Ito, Ao Tanaka and Ayase Ueda aim to convert their chances.

Focus on Tunisia

Tunisia are built around an established 3-4-2-1 organisation, a system designed to improve the balance between defensive solidity and attacking capabilities. Hervé Renard, head coach since May 2026, is counting in particular on Ellyes Skhiri, the Eintracht Frankfurt defensive midfielder, who is regarded as the leader of this team. In defence, the presence of Montassar Talbi and Dylan Bronn is important in strengthening reliability. The midfield is built around Hannibal Mejbri, who brings valued creativity, while in attack, Sebastian Tounekti leads the line with support from Elias Saad and Anis Ben Slimane.

The Tunisian side will try to erase the severe impact of the defeat against Sweden and strengthen their patterns of play to better contain Japan’s array of talent. Cohesion and tactical discipline under Renard will be key to targeting a positive result.

Focus on Japan

Japan are also playing in a 3-4-2-1 under Hajime Moriyasu, who has led the national team since 2018. The back three, led by Takehiro Tomiyasu, will look to maintain the stability shown in the 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. In midfield, creative players Daichi Kamada and Ritsu Doan will be essential in supplying the attack. Junya Ito and Ao Tanaka bring their pace and technique in advanced positions, while Ayase Ueda leads the line.

Without certain injured senior players, Japan are relying on their quick and precise collective play, prioritising teamwork and solid organisation. This approach is designed to exploit Tunisia’s weaknesses in transition while controlling the tempo of the match, a key factor in increasing their points total before the final matchday.

Tunisia
Upcoming Estadio BBVA
Japan
21/06/2026 05:00 Group F
Chargement du pronostic
Group F schedule
View full schedule
Group F
Netherlands
Finished AT&T Stadium
Japan
Group F
Sweden
Finished Estadio BBVA
Tunisia
Group F
Netherlands
Finished NRG Stadium
Sweden
Group F
Tunisia
Upcoming Estadio BBVA
Japan
Group F
Japan
Upcoming AT&T Stadium
Sweden
Group F
Tunisia
Upcoming Arrowhead Stadium
Netherlands
Group F
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Netherlands21107344
Sweden21016603
Japan10102201
Tunisia100115-40
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04:35 Football : World Cup 2026: Tunisia and Japan line up in 3-4-2-1 under Renard and Moriyasu
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04:35 World Cup 2026: Tunisia and Japan line up in 3-4-2-1 under Renard and Moriyasu