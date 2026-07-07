Benin: the psychiatric expertise of TikToker Florence Kingbo completed, trial postponed to October 13.

The Court of Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) has once again reviewed the case of TikTok influencer Florence Kingbo on Tuesday, July 7. The psychiatric assessment requested by the justice system has been carried out, but its report is not yet available. The case has been postponed to October 13, 2026.

The judicial file of Florence Kingbo will have to wait further. During the hearing held this Tuesday before the Court of Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET), the judges noted that the psychiatric assessment ordered in this case had indeed been conducted. However, the doctors’ conclusions are not yet available.

While awaiting this report, the Court has decided to postpone the file to October 13, 2026. On this date, the judges are expected to review the results of the assessment before proceeding with the trial.

This assessment was requested by CRIET following statements made by Florence Kingbo’s lawyer. He argues that his client may suffer from mental health issues, which could affect her criminal responsibility. Florence Kingbo, for her part, has always denied this claim.

The young woman is facing several charges related to videos posted on social media. According to the prosecution, she made statements targeting former president Patrice Talon, his wife Claudine Talon, and their son. She is primarily charged with harassment through an electronic system, invasion of privacy, incitement to hatred, incitement to violence, and incitement to rebellion.

During her first appearance on February 3, 2026, Florence Kingbo acknowledged being the author of the statements attributed to her. Since then, the proceedings have been partially suspended pending the doctors’ opinions.

The next hearing before CRIET is scheduled for October 13, 2026. The Court is expected to review the report of the psychiatric assessment before deciding on the next steps in the proceedings.