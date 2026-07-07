World Cup 2026: Argentina and Egypt starting lineups

Argentina and Egypt have named their starting lineups for Wednesday’s 2026 World Cup round-of-16 clash at Atlanta Stadium.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Argentine VS Égypte, le 07/07/2026 17:00, stade Atlanta Stadium
Illustration du match Argentine VS Égypte, le 07/07/2026 17:00, stade Atlanta Stadium
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SUMMARY

Argentina and Egypt face each other on Wednesday at Atlanta Stadium in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. GMT+1. Lionel Scaloni has named a 4-4-2 formation in which Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez will lead the attack. Hossam Hassan, for his part, also opts for a 4-4-2, with Mohamed Salah up front alongside Mostafa Ziko.

This clash marks a key stage for both teams in their World Cup campaign. Argentina, led by head coach Scaloni, will rely on their defensive solidity embodied by Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina while looking to impose their tempo through the creative unit made up of Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández.

For Egypt, Hossam Hassan is counting on an attacking setup centered on Mohamed Salah, supported by a midfield featuring Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia and Mohanad Lasheen. The defense will be anchored around Yasser Ibrahim and Rami Rabia, in a system designed to contain Argentina’s attacking power while exploiting counterattacks.

The official lineups released confirm these tactical choices, with benches full of substitutes who could prove decisive depending on how the match develops. The meeting promises a tactical battle between two 4-4-2 systems often used to balance solidity and attacking efficiency.

Argentina lineup analysis

Under Lionel Scaloni, Argentina present a classic 4-4-2. Emiliano Martínez will be in goal, with a defense made up of Nahuel Molina on the right, Nicolás Tagliafico on the left, and Cristian Romero partnered by Lisandro Martínez in the center. In midfield, Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes will complete the flanks, while Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández will occupy more central roles.

In attack, Lionel Messi will take up his usual position as the leader up front, alongside Julián Álvarez. This pairing will combine Messi’s technical finesse with Álvarez’s mobility and dynamic pressing, in a strategy aimed at destabilizing the opposing defense through quick exchanges and frequent runs.

Argentina’s bench is well stocked, notably with Lautaro Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolás Otamendi, offering depth in attack, midfield and defense. This version of the lineup reflects Scaloni’s desire to maintain a balance between experience and creativity.

Egypt lineup analysis

Hossam Hassan’s Egypt also adopt a 4-4-2, but with a slightly different shape. Mostafa Shobeir will keep goal, while the defense relies on Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia and Karim Hafez. The midfield brings together Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Mohanad Lasheen and Haissem Hassan, forming a line capable of combining ball-winning and build-up play.

In attack, Mohamed Salah is joined by Mostafa Ziko, a duo tasked with leading the forward moves and turning opportunities into goals. This tactical setup, entrusted by Hassan, should prioritize defensive solidity while allowing the wings and the attacking pair to exploit spaces left by the opponent.

Against Argentina, Egypt will rely on a compact block and quick transitions. The Egyptian bench includes players such as Mahmoud Trézéguet and Omar Marmoush, who can inject dynamism depending on the course of the match.

Starting lineups

Argentina
Formation4-4-2Head coachLionel Scaloni
Starters11
  1. 23Emiliano MartínezGoalkeeper
  2. 26Nahuel MolinaDefender
  3. 13Cristian RomeroDefender
  4. 6Lisandro MartínezDefender
  5. 3Nicolás TagliaficoDefender
  6. 7Rodrigo De PaulMidfielder
  7. 20Alexis Mac AllisterMidfielder
  8. 5Leandro ParedesMidfielder
  9. 24Enzo FernándezMidfielder
  10. 10Lionel MessiForward
  11. 9Julián AlvarezForward
Substitutes15
  • 12Gerónimo Rulli
  • 1Juan Musso
  • 2Marcos Senesi
  • 4Gonzalo Montiel
  • 19Nicolás Otamendi
  • 25Facundo Medina
  • 8Valentín Barco
  • 11Giovani Lo Celso
  • 14Exequiel Palacios
  • 15Nicolás González
  • 16Thiago Almada
  • 17Giuliano Simeone
  • 18Nico Paz
  • 21José Manuel López
  • 22Lautaro Martínez
Egypt
Formation4-4-2Head coachHossam Hassan
Starters11
  1. 23Mostafa ShobeirGoalkeeper
  2. 3Mohamed HanyDefender
  3. 2Yasser IbrahimDefender
  4. 5Rami RabiaDefender
  5. 15Karim HafezDefender
  6. 8Emam AshourMidfielder
  7. 19Marwan AttiaMidfielder
  8. 17Mohanad LasheenMidfielder
  9. 12Haissem HassanMidfielder
  10. 10Mohamed SalahForward
  11. 11Mostafa ZikoForward
Substitutes13
  • 1Mohamed El-Shenawy
  • 26Mohamed Alaa
  • 16Mahdi Soliman
  • 24Tarek Alaa
  • 4Hossam Abdelmaguid
  • 25Zizo
  • 20Ibrahim Adel
  • 7Mahmoud Trézéguet
  • 21Mahmoud Saber
  • 14Hamdy Fathy
  • 18Nabil Donga
  • 22Omar Marmoush
  • 9Hamza Abdelkarim
Argentina
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
Egypt
07/07/2026 17:00 Round of 16
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Round of 16 schedule
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Round of 16
Canada
Finished NRG Stadium
Morocco
Round of 16
Paraguay
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
France
Round of 16
Brazil
Finished MetLife Stadium
Norway
Round of 16
Mexico
Postponed Estadio Banorte
England
Round of 16
Portugal
Finished Dallas Stadium
Spain
Round of 16
United States
Finished Lumen Field
Belgium
Round of 16
Argentina
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
Egypt
Round of 16
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Colombia
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16:36 Football : World Cup 2026: Argentina and Egypt starting lineups
16:15 Football : World Cup 2026: the official line-ups of Argentina – Egypt
16:36 World Cup 2026: Argentina and Egypt starting lineups