World Cup 2026: Argentina and Egypt starting lineups

Argentina and Egypt have named their starting lineups for Wednesday’s 2026 World Cup round-of-16 clash at Atlanta Stadium.

Argentina and Egypt face each other on Wednesday at Atlanta Stadium in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. GMT+1. Lionel Scaloni has named a 4-4-2 formation in which Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez will lead the attack. Hossam Hassan, for his part, also opts for a 4-4-2, with Mohamed Salah up front alongside Mostafa Ziko.

This clash marks a key stage for both teams in their World Cup campaign. Argentina, led by head coach Scaloni, will rely on their defensive solidity embodied by Cristian Romero and Nahuel Molina while looking to impose their tempo through the creative unit made up of Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández.

For Egypt, Hossam Hassan is counting on an attacking setup centered on Mohamed Salah, supported by a midfield featuring Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia and Mohanad Lasheen. The defense will be anchored around Yasser Ibrahim and Rami Rabia, in a system designed to contain Argentina’s attacking power while exploiting counterattacks.

The official lineups released confirm these tactical choices, with benches full of substitutes who could prove decisive depending on how the match develops. The meeting promises a tactical battle between two 4-4-2 systems often used to balance solidity and attacking efficiency.

Argentina lineup analysis

Under Lionel Scaloni, Argentina present a classic 4-4-2. Emiliano Martínez will be in goal, with a defense made up of Nahuel Molina on the right, Nicolás Tagliafico on the left, and Cristian Romero partnered by Lisandro Martínez in the center. In midfield, Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes will complete the flanks, while Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández will occupy more central roles.

In attack, Lionel Messi will take up his usual position as the leader up front, alongside Julián Álvarez. This pairing will combine Messi’s technical finesse with Álvarez’s mobility and dynamic pressing, in a strategy aimed at destabilizing the opposing defense through quick exchanges and frequent runs.

Argentina’s bench is well stocked, notably with Lautaro Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolás Otamendi, offering depth in attack, midfield and defense. This version of the lineup reflects Scaloni’s desire to maintain a balance between experience and creativity.

Egypt lineup analysis

Hossam Hassan’s Egypt also adopt a 4-4-2, but with a slightly different shape. Mostafa Shobeir will keep goal, while the defense relies on Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia and Karim Hafez. The midfield brings together Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Mohanad Lasheen and Haissem Hassan, forming a line capable of combining ball-winning and build-up play.

In attack, Mohamed Salah is joined by Mostafa Ziko, a duo tasked with leading the forward moves and turning opportunities into goals. This tactical setup, entrusted by Hassan, should prioritize defensive solidity while allowing the wings and the attacking pair to exploit spaces left by the opponent.

Against Argentina, Egypt will rely on a compact block and quick transitions. The Egyptian bench includes players such as Mahmoud Trézéguet and Omar Marmoush, who can inject dynamism depending on the course of the match.

Starting lineups

Argentina Formation 4-4-2 Head coach Lionel Scaloni Starters 11 23 Emiliano Martínez Goalkeeper 26 Nahuel Molina Defender 13 Cristian Romero Defender 6 Lisandro Martínez Defender 3 Nicolás Tagliafico Defender 7 Rodrigo De Paul Midfielder 20 Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder 5 Leandro Paredes Midfielder 24 Enzo Fernández Midfielder 10 Lionel Messi Forward 9 Julián Alvarez Forward Substitutes 15 12 Gerónimo Rulli

1 Juan Musso

2 Marcos Senesi

4 Gonzalo Montiel

19 Nicolás Otamendi

25 Facundo Medina

8 Valentín Barco

11 Giovani Lo Celso

14 Exequiel Palacios

15 Nicolás González

16 Thiago Almada

17 Giuliano Simeone

18 Nico Paz

21 José Manuel López

22 Lautaro Martínez Egypt Formation 4-4-2 Head coach Hossam Hassan Starters 11 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper 3 Mohamed Hany Defender 2 Yasser Ibrahim Defender 5 Rami Rabia Defender 15 Karim Hafez Defender 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder 19 Marwan Attia Midfielder 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder 12 Haissem Hassan Midfielder 10 Mohamed Salah Forward 11 Mostafa Ziko Forward Substitutes 13 1 Mohamed El-Shenawy

26 Mohamed Alaa

16 Mahdi Soliman

24 Tarek Alaa

4 Hossam Abdelmaguid

25 Zizo

20 Ibrahim Adel

7 Mahmoud Trézéguet

21 Mahmoud Saber

14 Hamdy Fathy

18 Nabil Donga

22 Omar Marmoush

9 Hamza Abdelkarim

Argentina Upcoming 17:00 Atlanta Stadium Egypt Egypt Fil du match Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.