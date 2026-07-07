World Cup 2026: Messi’s Argentina face Egypt at Atlanta stadium in round of 16

Argentina meet Egypt at the Atlanta stadium on July 7, 2026, in a World Cup round-of-16 clash between the defending champions and an ambitious Egyptian side.

Argentina and Egypt face each other this Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 17:00 GMT+1 at the Atlanta stadium in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The clash pits the defending champions against an ambitious Egyptian side determined to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1990.

Argentina, coached by Lionel Scaloni, dominated the CONMEBOL zone in qualifying with an impressive record of 38 points from 18 matches. Egypt, meanwhile, under Hossam Hassan, finished unbeaten at the top of their group in African qualifying, with eight wins in ten games.

The match takes place in a context where neither country has yet played in this World Cup tournament, adding particular intensity to this direct confrontation. Argentina are aiming to confirm their status and defend the crown they won in 2022, while Egypt are eyeing a historic performance.

The Atlanta stadium, which hosts this encounter, will be the stage for a tactical battle marked by contrasting styles — Argentina combine possession football with quick transitions, while Egypt rely on a compact defence and fast counter-attacks orchestrated around their star Mohamed Salah.

This round-of-16 tie will highlight several key figures from both national teams, offering an intense, high-level spectacle awaited by fans and observers of world football.

Focus on Argentina

The Argentina national team will line up in a 4-4-2 under the direction of Lionel Scaloni. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez will guard the net, while the defence will consist of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás Tagliafico. In midfield, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes and Enzo Fernández provide a balance between creativity and ball-winning.

In attack, Lionel Messi continues to embody the team’s attacking heart, alongside Julián Alvarez. The team can also count on quality substitutes such as Lautaro Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Thiago Almada. Argentina’s style will rely on collective control and quick transitions to unsettle the opposition.

Focus on Egypt

Egypt also line up in a 4-4-2, with head coach Hossam Hassan at the helm. Goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir will be surrounded in defence by Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia and Karim Hafez. In midfield, Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Mohanad Lasheen and Haissem Hassan will link the lines.

Up front, Mohamed Salah will be supported by Mostafa Ziko to bring speed and attacking efficiency. Egypt’s bench includes players such as Mahmoud Trézéguet and Omar Marmoush, who are capable of influencing the game. The team will rely on solid defensive organisation to exploit their counter-attacking opportunities.

Argentina Upcoming 17:00 Atlanta Stadium Egypt Egypt

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