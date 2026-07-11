World Cup 2026: John Obi Mikel sees Spain overturning France

Before the semi-final of the 2026 World Cup, John Obi Mikel is betting on Spain to take down France. The former Chelsea midfielder believes that La Roja has the necessary tools to prevent Les Bleus from reaching another World Cup final.

With just a few days to go before the 2026 World Cup semi-final between France and Spain, John Obi Mikel shared his analysis of this eagerly awaited match-up. The former Nigerian international believes that La Roja is capable of pulling off a surprise and securing its spot in the final. Speaking on Fox Sports after Spain’s qualification against Belgium in the quarter-finals on Friday, the former Chelsea midfielder highlighted the strengths of both teams while giving a slight edge to the Spaniards.

“These are two teams that many consider title contenders. France has reached the last two World Cup finals, and Kylian Mbappé dreams of a third consecutive final.” Obi Mikel stated. However, the former Super Eagles player believes that the key to the match will lie in ball control. “Spain hasn’t reached a World Cup final since their victory in 2010. Both are great teams that play excellent football. The question is whether Spain will be able to take control of the game against France.”

According to him, La Roja will need to prevent Les Bleus from developing their offensive play. “They must deny France the ball because it’s when they have control that they become dangerous. Look at players like Kylian Mbappé or Michael Olise.” Obi Mikel believes Rodri’s role will be crucial. “If Spain manages to dominate the ball and Rodri continues to dictate the pace of the game as he usually does, then they will have a real chance of making it to the final.” And he concluded: “France is the favorite, but if there’s a team that can take them down, it’s Spain. I genuinely believe that this Spanish team has what it takes to beat Les Bleus.”