The chamber of offenses related to the gender of individuals at the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) demonstrated exemplary firmness during its foraine session held in Parakou.

Out of the five cases listed for this special hearing, the court issued four heavy prison sentences, confirming the application of a zero-tolerance policy towards abuses against minors and harassment in schools. Of the accused persons, only one was acquitted due to lack of sufficient evidence.

Up to ten years in prison for violence against minors

Cases of sexual assault against children under the age of thirteen were dealt with the utmost strictness by the magistrates. Two of the defendants received a ten-year solid prison sentence. A third accused was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment, of which five years were to be served, along with a fine of one million CFA francs.

The most high-profile case of this session involves Y.K., a sixty-year-old resident of Bouca Centre in the municipality of Kalalé. In April 2026, this man repeatedly abused an 11-year-old girl, acts revealed late by the parents after discovering physical trauma in the child.

In court, the defendant confessed, expressing remorse and pleading for the court’s leniency. Despite the intervention of the victim’s older sister, who refused to join as a civil party and pleaded for his release, the public prosecutor demanded a severe penalty. Completely aligned with these demands, the chamber sentenced Y.K. to ten years in prison and a fine of one million CFA francs.

Strong penalties for harassment in schools

The court also sent a strong message to the teaching staff by addressing the fifth case of the hearing. A teacher, accused of sexual harassment towards one of his students, was found guilty by the specialized chamber.

He was sentenced to five years of imprisonment, of which four years were to be served, along with a fine of 500,000 CFA francs. With this verdict, the CRIET reaffirms its determination to clean up the school environment and protect students from any form of abuse of authority with a sexual nature.