World Cup 2026: Colombia beat DR Congo through Daniel Muñoz at Estadio Akron

Daniel Muñoz scored in the 76th minute as Colombia beat DR Congo 1-0 at Estadio Akron to move top of World Cup 2026 Group K.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Portugal VS RD Congo, le 17/06/2026 18:00, stade NRG Stadium
Illustration du match Portugal VS RD Congo, le 17/06/2026 18:00, stade NRG Stadium
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SUMMARY

Colombia won their second match in Group K of the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) on June 24 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

The win takes Colombia to the top of the group with six points, after their opening 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan. DR Congo, who had conceded a 1-1 draw against Portugal in their first match, remain on one point, complicating their chances of qualification against an in-form Colombia side.

The only goal of the match was scored by Colombian defender Daniel Muñoz in the 76th minute, from an assist by Juan Fernando Quintero, who came on in the second half. Colombia dominated territorially, with 64% possession and 19 attempted shots, but the Congolese defence, strengthened by decisive saves from goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi Nzau, held firm until the end.

DR Congo, however, lacked attacking efficiency, failing to register a shot on target despite a defensive 5-3-2 setup geared toward counter-attacks. Goalkeeper Mpasi made eight saves to keep the margin down. Colombia, lined up in a 4-3-3 under Nestor Lorenzo, showed tactical control and patience before breaking through the opposing defence.

The match was also marked by several second-half substitutions and two yellow cards for each team, reflecting sustained intensity until the final whistle.

Colombia rely on their tactical balance and attacking leaders

Nestor Lorenzo fielded a 4-3-3 formation combining defensive solidity and creativity in midfield. Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, well supported in defence by Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí and Johan Mojica, saw his players succeed in containing the opponent’s rare incursions. In midfield, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma and Jhon Arias dominated the creative play, with James Rodríguez orchestrating the attack alongside Luis Javier Suárez and Luis Díaz.

Goalscorer Daniel Muñoz, the right-back, stood out going forward with a sharp run followed by a clinical finish. The Colombian coach made effective use of his resources by bringing on Juan Fernando Quintero and adjusting his full-backs, which left the Congolese defence vulnerable late in the match.

DR Congo compact defensively but short of attacking weapons

Sébastien Desabre opted for a 5-3-2 system with Lionel Mpasi Nzau in goal, supported by the Mbemba-Tuanzebe centre-back pairing and full-backs Wan-Bissaka and Masuaku. The midfield of Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe and Ngal’ayel Mukau tried to limit space and provide passing links toward the attack, led by Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa.

Despite that organisation, DR Congo failed to trouble Colombia, lacking shots on target. Goalkeeper Mpasi distinguished himself with his eight saves, preventing a wider margin. The late substitutions, including the introduction of Simon Banza and Moutoussamy, did not change the course of the match.

With four points after two matches, DR Congo must beat Uzbekistan on the final matchday to hope to continue in the competition.

Colombia
Finished Estadio Akron
DR Congo
24/06/2026 03:00 Group K
Fil du match
  1. 46'Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki)RD Congo, 46e
  2. 56'Carton jaune - J. LucumiColombie, 56e
  3. 57'Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza)RD Congo, 57e
  4. 58'Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace J. Cordoba)Colombie, 58e
  5. 58'Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Quintero)Colombie, 58e
  6. 72'Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe)RD Congo, 72e
  7. 72'Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel)RD Congo, 72e
  8. 76'But - D. Munoz (passe J. Quintero)Colombie, 76e
  9. 77'Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace R. Rios)Colombie, 77e
  10. 82'Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace N. Mbuku)RD Congo, 82e
  11. 90+3'Carton jaune - C. PickelRD Congo, 90+3e
  12. 90+4'Carton jaune - J. LermaColombie, 90+4e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Colombia 9 / DR Congo 0
  • Tirs : Colombia 19 / DR Congo 5
  • Possession : Colombia 64% / DR Congo 36%
  • Corners : Colombia 5 / DR Congo 2
  • Fautes : Colombia 11 / DR Congo 14
  • Cartons jaunes : Colombia 1 / DR Congo 0
  • Passes : Colombia 535 / DR Congo 291
  • Precision des passes : Colombia 88% / DR Congo 76%
  • xG : Colombia 0.99 / DR Congo 0.26
Joueurs clés
  • Lionel Mpasi Nzau (DR Congo) : note 7.3, 8 arret(s)
  • Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)
  • Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Jhon Lucumí (Colombia) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
  • Davinson Sánchez (Colombia) : note 7.3
Group K schedule
View full schedule
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
DR Congo
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished Estadio Azteca
Colombia
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
Colombia
Finished Estadio Akron
DR Congo
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
Portugal
Group K
DR Congo
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Colombia22004136
Portugal21106154
DR Congo201112-11
Uzbekistan200218-70
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FIL D'ACTU
04:59 Football : World Cup 2026: Colombia beat DR Congo through Daniel Muñoz at Estadio Akron
03:52 Football : World Cup 2026: Colombia and DR Congo level at halftime (0-0)
04:59 World Cup 2026: Colombia beat DR Congo through Daniel Muñoz at Estadio Akron