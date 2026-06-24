Benin: the results of the 2026 CEP are expected next Friday

The suspense will end very soon for the tens of thousands of Beninese schoolchildren who participated in the primary school leaving exam.

Candidates for the Certificate of Primary Education (CEP), unique session of June 2026, will find out their fate this Friday, June 26, 2026. According to the official calendar set by the educational authorities, the national deliberation and announcement of results will begin at 10:30 AM.

A significant increase in participation for this session

The written exams for this edition took place from Monday, June 1, to Wednesday, June 3, 2026, across the entire national territory under conditions deemed satisfactory by education stakeholders. This crucial exam, which marks the end of primary education and conditions access to secondary education, recorded the registration of 286,995 candidates this year.

This represents a significant increase of 5.56% compared to the statistics from the 2025 session. Specifically, 847 exam centers were selected across the country to accommodate the 148,423 boys and 138,571 girls who were regularly registered.

The practical guide for checking results on eRÉSULTATS

To adapt to the modernization of public services and spare parents as well as waves of students from inconvenient travel to exam centers, the consultation of individual performances will be done entirely online. The process can be completed in just a few clicks via the official portal for exams and competitions in Benin.

First, you need to connect to the internet address of the eRÉSULTATS platform. Once on the homepage, the user must select the option corresponding to the CEP 2026 in the dropdown list of available exams. The next step is to enter the unique identifiers of the student, primarily their exam number, in the designated search field. After validating this information, the verdict will instantly display on the screen, indicating whether the candidate is eligible or not.