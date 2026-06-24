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CDM 2026: Uzbekistan and Panama are already out of the World Cup.

The adventure already ends for Uzbekistan and Panama. Defeated in their first two matches of the 2026 World Cup, both teams are officially eliminated from the competition, joining Haiti, Turkey, Tunisia, and Jordan among the nations that have already exited the tournament.

Romaric Déguénon
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Cristiano Ronaldo and his son
Cristiano Ronaldo and his son
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Uzbekistan and Panama have become the last two teams officially eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after suffering two defeats in their first two outings. In its first appearance in the World Cup finals, Uzbekistan failed to create an upset. After losing 3-1 to Colombia in their opening match, the Asian team suffered a heavy defeat against Portugal (5-0), sealing their premature elimination.

Panama faces the same fate. Defeated 1-0 by Ghana in their first match, the Canaleros then lost by the same score to Croatia in Group I, ultimately jeopardizing their chances of qualification. Both nations thus join the list of teams already eliminated from the competition, alongside Haiti, Turkey, Tunisia, and Jordan.

In this expanded edition of the World Cup, the top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage, along with the eight best third-placed teams. Despite this more favorable format, Uzbekistan and Panama can no longer hope to continue their journey.

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