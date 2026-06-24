World Cup 2026: Colombia and DR Congo Meet in Decisive Group K Clash

Colombia face DR Congo at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara on 24 June 2026 in a decisive Group K match that could shape the race for the 2026 World Cup knockout stages.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Portugal VS RD Congo, le 17/06/2026 18:00, stade NRG Stadium
Illustration du match Portugal VS RD Congo, le 17/06/2026 18:00, stade NRG Stadium
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SUMMARY

Colombia host the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) on 24 June 2026 at 3:00 a.m. GMT+1 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, in a key group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup. This Group K showdown, with the section already featuring several matches, will be decisive in the race to reach the knockout stages.

Drawn in this group alongside Portugal and Uzbekistan, both teams have already played one match each. Colombia made a strong start with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, moving onto three points with a positive goal difference of +2. For their part, DR Congo earned a promising 1-1 draw against Portugal, picking up a crucial point.

In the standings, neither of the two opponents has yet established clear dominance, making this meeting decisive for the group’s momentum. A win would strengthen either side’s position in this four-team battle, while a share of the points could maintain the balance.

The sporting context pits a solid Colombia side, with convincing results in qualifying, against a DR Congo team returning to the finals for the first time in more than half a century. The Congolese, well led by their coach Sébastien Desabre, are relying on a rigorous defensive structure, while Colombia will need to impose their attacking style to keep their momentum going.

Focus on Colombia

Colombia, buoyed by their 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, are relying on a balanced collective unit and talented attacking players. Despite the absence of precise information about their coach, the Colombian side appears well prepared for this World Cup. They will, however, need to confirm their defensive solidity, which will be tested by a DR Congo side known for its resilient play.

Colombia’s technical quality, combined with proven experience on the international stage, gives them a clear advantage, particularly in controlling the tempo of the match and in attacking creativity. Maintaining pressure on DR Congo will be vital to keep control of the group.

Focus on DR Congo

DR Congo are marking their return to the world stage after 52 years away. Sébastien Desabre guided the team to this historic qualification by building on a disciplined collective unit. Captain Chancel Mbemba is the cornerstone of the defence, while Cédric Bakambu, a major figure in the attacking department, leads the line.

DR Congo’s style of play is built around defensive solidity, having conceded only one goal in their last five qualifying matches. That profile could frustrate Colombian ambitions, particularly if the team manages to exploit opportunities on the counter-attack.

This match represents a turning point for DR Congo as they look to secure their first wins in this competitive group.

Colombia
Upcoming Estadio Akron
DR Congo
24/06/2026 03:00 Group K
Chargement du pronostic
Group K schedule
View full schedule
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
DR Congo
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished Estadio Azteca
Colombia
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming Estadio Akron
DR Congo
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
Portugal
Group K
DR Congo
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Portugal21106154
Colombia11003123
DR Congo10101101
Uzbekistan200218-70
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