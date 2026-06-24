World Cup 2026: Colombia and DR Congo Meet in Decisive Group K Clash

Colombia face DR Congo at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara on 24 June 2026 in a decisive Group K match that could shape the race for the 2026 World Cup knockout stages.

Colombia host the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) on 24 June 2026 at 3:00 a.m. GMT+1 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, in a key group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup. This Group K showdown, with the section already featuring several matches, will be decisive in the race to reach the knockout stages.

Drawn in this group alongside Portugal and Uzbekistan, both teams have already played one match each. Colombia made a strong start with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, moving onto three points with a positive goal difference of +2. For their part, DR Congo earned a promising 1-1 draw against Portugal, picking up a crucial point.

In the standings, neither of the two opponents has yet established clear dominance, making this meeting decisive for the group’s momentum. A win would strengthen either side’s position in this four-team battle, while a share of the points could maintain the balance.

The sporting context pits a solid Colombia side, with convincing results in qualifying, against a DR Congo team returning to the finals for the first time in more than half a century. The Congolese, well led by their coach Sébastien Desabre, are relying on a rigorous defensive structure, while Colombia will need to impose their attacking style to keep their momentum going.

Focus on Colombia

Colombia, buoyed by their 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, are relying on a balanced collective unit and talented attacking players. Despite the absence of precise information about their coach, the Colombian side appears well prepared for this World Cup. They will, however, need to confirm their defensive solidity, which will be tested by a DR Congo side known for its resilient play.

Colombia’s technical quality, combined with proven experience on the international stage, gives them a clear advantage, particularly in controlling the tempo of the match and in attacking creativity. Maintaining pressure on DR Congo will be vital to keep control of the group.

Focus on DR Congo

DR Congo are marking their return to the world stage after 52 years away. Sébastien Desabre guided the team to this historic qualification by building on a disciplined collective unit. Captain Chancel Mbemba is the cornerstone of the defence, while Cédric Bakambu, a major figure in the attacking department, leads the line.

DR Congo’s style of play is built around defensive solidity, having conceded only one goal in their last five qualifying matches. That profile could frustrate Colombian ambitions, particularly if the team manages to exploit opportunities on the counter-attack.

This match represents a turning point for DR Congo as they look to secure their first wins in this competitive group.

Colombia Upcoming 03:00 Estadio Akron DR Congo

Chargement du pronostic

Group K schedule View full schedule View match details for Portugal - DR Congo Match center Portugal - DR Congo Portugal 1-1 1-1 DR Congo Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' ⚽ But - J. Neves 1-0 13' Carton jaune - B. Silva 32' Carton jaune - C. Mbemba 45+5' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa 1-1 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Silva (remplace F. Conceicao) 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace R. Leao) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace N. Semedo) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace G. Ramos) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Wan-Bissaka (remplace G. Kalulu) 88' Carton jaune - N. Semedo 90+2' Carton jaune - T. Araujo Line-ups Portugal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Roberto Martinez Starters 11 1 Diogo Costa Goalkeeper 20 João Cancelo Defender 4 Tomás Araújo Defender 13 Renato Veiga Defender 25 Nuno Mendes Defender 15 João Neves Midfielder 23 Vitinha Midfielder 10 Bernardo Silva Midfielder 8 Bruno Fernandes Midfielder 18 Pedro Neto Midfielder 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Forward Substitutes 15 12 José Sá

22 Rui Silva

2 Nélson Semedo

3 Rúben Dias

5 Diogo Dalot

14 Gonçalo Inácio

6 Matheus Nunes

24 Samú Costa

21 Rúben Neves

16 Francisco Trincão

19 Gonçalo Guedes

9 Gonçalo Ramos

11 João Félix

17 Rafael Leão

26 Francisco Conceição DR Congo System 5-3-2 Coach Sebastien Desabre Starters 11 1 Lionel Mpasi Nzau Goalkeeper 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender 22 Chancel Mbemba Defender 4 Axel Tuanzebe Defender 3 Steve Kapuadi Defender 26 Arthur Masuaku Defender 6 Ngal'ayel Mukau Midfielder 8 Samuel Moutoussamy Midfielder 25 Edo Kayembe Midfielder 20 Yoane Wissa Forward 17 Cédric Bakambu Forward Substitutes 15 16 Timothy Fayulu

21 Matthieu Epolo

5 Dylan Batubinsika

12 Joris Kayembe

24 Gedeon Kalulu

7 Nathanaël Mbuku

10 Théo Bongonda

14 Noah Sadiki

15 Aaron Tshibola

18 Charles Pickel

9 Brian Cipenga

11 Gaël Kakuta

13 Meschak Elia

19 Fiston Mayele

23 Simon Banza Match stats Tirs cadres : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2

: Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2 Tirs : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7

: Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7 Possession : Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22%

: Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22% Corners : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4

: Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4 Fautes : Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10

: Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1

: Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179

: Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179 Precision des passes : Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82%

: Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82% xG : Portugal 0.24 / DR Congo 0.69 Key players João Neves (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5

(Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.3

(Portugal) : note 7.3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2

(Portugal) : note 7.2 Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Portugal Finished 1-1 NRG Stadium DR Congo View match details for Uzbekistan - Colombia Match center Uzbekistan - Colombia Uzbekistan 1-3 1-3 Colombia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' Carton jaune - J. Mojica 34' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov 40' ⚽ But - D. Munoz 0-1 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Urunov (remplace D. Khamdamov) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace F. Sayfiev) 60' ⚽ But - A. Fayzullaev 1-1 65' ⚽ But - L. Diaz 1-2 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Campaz) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace A. Amonov) 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Ashurmatov (remplace J. Urozov) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace C. Hernandez) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Puerta (remplace R. Rios) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Diaz (remplace A. Gomez) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Shomurodov (remplace I. Sergeev) 90+9' ⚽ But - J. Campaz 1-3 Line-ups Uzbekistan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Fabio Cannavaro Starters 11 1 Utkir Yusupov Goalkeeper 2 Abdukodir Khusanov Defender 18 Abdulla Abdullaev Defender 5 Rustam Ashurmatov Defender 24 Bekhruz Karimov Midfielder 6 Akmal Mozgovoy Midfielder 7 Otabek Shukurov Midfielder 13 Sherzod Nasrullaev Midfielder 22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev Forward 11 Oston Urunov Forward 14 Eldor Shomurodov Forward Substitutes 15 4 Farrukh Sayfiev

17 Dostonbek Khamdamov

12 Abduvokhid Nematov

16 Botirali Ergashev

3 Khozhiakbar Alizhonov

15 Umarbek Eshmuradov

25 Avazbek Ulmasaliyev

26 Jakhongir Urozov

8 Jamshid Iskandarov

9 Odiljon Khamrobekov

10 Ruslanbek Jiyanov

19 Azizjon Ganiev

23 Sherzod Esanov

20 Azizbek Amanov

21 Igor Sergeev Colombia System 4-3-3 Coach Nestor Lorenzo Starters 11 12 Camilo Vargas Goalkeeper 2 Daniel Muñoz Defender 23 Davinson Sánchez Defender 3 Jhon Lucumí Defender 17 Johan Mojica Defender 14 Gustavo Puerta Midfielder 16 Jefferson Lerma Midfielder 11 Jhon Arias Midfielder 10 James Rodríguez Forward 25 Luis Javier Suárez Forward 7 Luis Díaz Forward Substitutes 15 24 Álvaro Montero

1 David Ospina

22 Deiver Machado

4 Santiago Arias

18 Willer Ditta

13 Yerry Mina

5 Kevin Castaño

6 Richard Ríos

8 Jorge Carrascal

15 Juan Portilla

20 Juan Fernando Quintero

21 Jaminton Campaz

26 Andrés Gómez

9 Jhon Córdoba

19 Cucho Hernández Match stats Tirs cadres : Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3

: Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3 Tirs : Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14

: Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14 Possession : Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63%

: Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63% Corners : Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4

: Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4 Fautes : Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10

: Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10 Cartons jaunes : Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1

: Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1 Passes : Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511

: Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511 Precision des passes : Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86%

: Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86% xG : Uzbekistan 1.14 / Colombia 1.43 Key players Luis Díaz (Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Gustavo Puerta (Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s)

(Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Abdulla Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7

(Uzbekistan) : note 7 Otabek Shukurov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9

(Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Uzbekistan Finished 1-3 Estadio Azteca Colombia Colombia View match details for Portugal - Uzbekistan Match center Portugal - Uzbekistan Portugal 5-0 5-0 Uzbekistan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo) 14' Carton jaune - O. Khamrobekov 17' ⚽ But - N. Mendes 29' VAR VAR - A. Ganiev 39' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace N. Semedo) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace F. Conceicao) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace K. Alizhonov) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Khamrobekov (remplace A. Mozgovoy) 60' ⚽ But - A. Nematov 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace Trincao) 68' Carton jaune - R. Veiga 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace I. Sergeev) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Neves (remplace B. Silva) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace R. Leao) 87' ⚽ But - R. Leao 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Karimov (remplace R. Jiyanov) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace S. Esanov) Line-ups Portugal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Roberto Martinez Starters 11 1 Diogo Costa Goalkeeper 20 João Cancelo Defender 3 Rúben Dias Defender 13 Renato Veiga Defender 25 Nuno Mendes Defender 15 João Neves Midfielder 23 Vitinha Midfielder 18 Pedro Neto Midfielder 8 Bruno Fernandes Midfielder 11 João Félix Midfielder 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Forward Substitutes 15 2 Nélson Semedo

26 Francisco Conceição

16 Francisco Trincão

12 José Sá

22 Rui Silva

4 Tomás Araújo

5 Diogo Dalot

14 Gonçalo Inácio

6 Matheus Nunes

24 Samú Costa

10 Bernardo Silva

21 Rúben Neves

19 Gonçalo Guedes

9 Gonçalo Ramos

17 Rafael Leão Uzbekistan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Fabio Cannavaro Starters 11 12 Abduvokhid Nematov Goalkeeper 2 Abdukodir Khusanov Defender 18 Abdulla Abdullaev Defender 5 Rustam Ashurmatov Defender 24 Bekhruz Karimov Midfielder 9 Odiljon Khamrobekov Midfielder 7 Otabek Shukurov Midfielder 13 Sherzod Nasrullaev Midfielder 19 Azizjon Ganiev Forward 22 Abbosbek Fayzullaev Forward 14 Eldor Shomurodov Forward Substitutes 15 3 Khozhiakbar Alizhonov

6 Akmal Mozgovoy

16 Botirali Ergashev

1 Utkir Yusupov

25 Avazbek Ulmasaliyev

4 Farrukh Sayfiev

26 Jakhongir Urozov

15 Umarbek Eshmuradov

20 Azizbek Amanov

8 Jamshid Iskandarov

17 Dostonbek Khamdamov

11 Oston Urunov

10 Ruslanbek Jiyanov

23 Sherzod Esanov

21 Igor Sergeev Match stats Tirs cadres : Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2

: Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2 Tirs : Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6

: Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6 Possession : Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34%

: Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34% Corners : Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2

: Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2 Fautes : Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11

: Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1

: Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244

: Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244 Precision des passes : Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80%

: Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80% xG : Portugal 1.99 / Uzbekistan 0.21 Key players Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Nuno Mendes (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) João Cancelo (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)

(Portugal) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Rúben Dias (Portugal) : note 7.5

(Portugal) : note 7.5 Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5

(Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Portugal Finished 5-0 NRG Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan View match details for Colombia - DR Congo Match center Colombia - DR Congo Colombia 03:00 Upcoming DR Congo Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Colombia System 4-2-3-1 Coach Nestor Lorenzo Starters 11 12 Camilo Vargas Goalkeeper 2 Daniel Muñoz Defender 23 Davinson Sánchez Defender 3 Jhon Lucumí Defender 17 Johan Mojica Defender 16 Jefferson Lerma Midfielder 14 Gustavo Puerta Midfielder 11 Jhon Arias Midfielder 10 James Rodríguez Forward 7 Luis Díaz Forward 25 Luis Javier Suárez Forward Substitutes 15 24 Álvaro Montero

1 David Ospina

13 Yerry Mina

18 Willer Ditta

22 Deiver Machado

4 Santiago Arias

21 Jaminton Campaz

6 Richard Ríos

8 Jorge Carrascal

26 Andrés Gómez

15 Juan Portilla

20 Juan Fernando Quintero

5 Kevin Castaño

19 Cucho Hernández

9 Jhon Córdoba DR Congo System 5-3-2 Coach Sebastien Desabre Starters 11 1 Lionel Mpasi Nzau Goalkeeper 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender 22 Chancel Mbemba Defender 4 Axel Tuanzebe Defender 3 Steve Kapuadi Defender 26 Arthur Masuaku Defender 6 Ngal'ayel Mukau Midfielder 8 Samuel Moutoussamy Midfielder 25 Edo Kayembe Midfielder 17 Cédric Bakambu Forward 20 Yoane Wissa Forward Substitutes 14 21 Matthieu Epolo

16 Timothy Fayulu

24 Gedeon Kalulu

12 Joris Kayembe

5 Dylan Batubinsika

15 Aaron Tshibola

11 Gaël Kakuta

18 Charles Pickel

9 Brian Cipenga

14 Noah Sadiki

7 Nathanaël Mbuku

23 Simon Banza

13 Meschak Elia

19 Fiston Mayele Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Colombia Upcoming 03:00 Estadio Akron DR Congo View match details for Colombia - Portugal Match center Colombia - Portugal Colombia 00:30 Upcoming Portugal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K Colombia Upcoming 00:30 Hard Rock Stadium Portugal Portugal View match details for DR Congo - Uzbekistan Match center DR Congo - Uzbekistan DR Congo 00:30 Upcoming Uzbekistan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group K DR Congo Upcoming 00:30 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan Uzbekistan