Porto-Novo: the deputies of the 10th legislature are in a plenary session this Wednesday to review several major files.

The President of the National Assembly, Professor Joseph Djogbénou, convened his parliamentary colleagues this Wednesday at the Palais des Gouverneurs in Porto-Novo.

Several matters of varying importance, including the draft law amending the Mediator of the Republic, will be examined by the deputies.

Another highlight of this plenary session will undoubtedly be the budgetary orientation debate, a key step that allows parliamentarians to express their views on the main lines of public finances.

The elected representatives will also need to agree on the appointment of Parliament’s representatives in various strategic institutions of the Republic, a topic that traditionally sparks lively discussions within the chamber.

Medical Reforms and Institutional Reorganization

The legislative aspect will be marked by the second deliberation of the law governing the practice of medical and paramedical professions in private clinics, a text closely followed by health professionals.

This new meeting is part of the continuity of parliamentary work, coming just a few days after the plenary session on Wednesday, June 17, during which 25 important matters were officially dispatched and assigned to standing committees for in-depth study.