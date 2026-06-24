Coton FC withdraws from the CAF Cup, ASPAC is in pole position to represent Benin.

Despite qualifying on the field by finishing second in the championship, Coton FC will not participate in the upcoming edition of the CAF Confederation Cup. The Ouidah club has officially announced its withdrawal, citing the need to restructure its sporting project. A decision that should pave the way for ASPAC FC.

Qualified for the next CAF Confederation Cup after finishing as runner-up in Benin, Coton FC surprised everyone by announcing that it will not participate in the continental competition. In a statement released by its management, the Ouidah club explained that it made this decision as part of a strategic reflection aimed at strengthening its sports and organizational foundations. The leaders want to take this period to reassess the squad, optimize the functioning of the club, and establish the necessary conditions to achieve its medium- and long-term ambitions.

Far from being a renunciation, this choice is presented as an important step in building a sustainable project. The management of Coton FC ensures that it wants to build a more competitive team, capable of meeting the demands of high-level football and representing Benin with dignity on the continental stage in future competitions. The club also took the opportunity to thank its supporters, partners, and all those who accompany it daily for their loyalty and support, while reaffirming its determination to continue its development.

This withdrawal is expected to have direct consequences on Benin’s representation in the CAF Cup. Unless there is an unlikely turnaround, ASPAC FC, third in the last championship, is set to inherit the spot left vacant by Coton FC and accompany the Beninese representative engaged on the African stage next season. An unexpected opportunity for the port club, which could thus return to continental contests and offer Beninese football a second ambassador in this competition.