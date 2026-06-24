World Cup 2026: Colombia in 4-2-3-1 with James Rodríguez against DR Congo in 5-3-2

Colombia face DR Congo at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara in Group K of the 2026 World Cup, with Nestor Lorenzo's side in a 4-2-3-1 and Sébastien Desabre's team set up in a 5-3-2.

Henry DONCHE
View all articles
FOOTBALL
0 views
Illustration du match Portugal VS RD Congo, le 17/06/2026 18:00, stade NRG Stadium
Illustration du match Portugal VS RD Congo, le 17/06/2026 18:00, stade NRG Stadium
4 min read
Google News Comment

SUMMARY

On Tuesday, June 24, 2026 at 03:00 GMT+1, Colombia face the Democratic Republic of Congo at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. This Group K meeting brings together two teams with different ambitions after their opening matches — Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1, while DR Congo shared the points with Portugal (1-1).

This clash promises to be tactically interesting, with Colombia relying on a classic 4-2-3-1 system led by head coach Nestor Lorenzo, highlighting their technical midfield around James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Jhon Arias. Opposite them, Sébastien Desabre’s DR Congo opt for a five-man defence in a 5-3-2, prioritising defensive solidity and attacking support with mobile forwards such as Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa.

This meeting could prove decisive in a group where every point is precious in the race to qualify. The presence of experienced leaders on both sides, such as Davinson Sánchez for Colombia and Chancel Mbemba for DR Congo, promises a fierce battle in the defensive duels.

The official lineups confirm these tactical approaches and the coaches’ bold choices, particularly in Colombia’s attacking department with Luis Javier Suárez leading the line, supported by James Rodríguez, and the Congolese intention to pack the midfield with Samuel Moutoussamy and Edo Kayembe.

Reading Colombia’s XI

Colombia line up in a 4-2-3-1 under Nestor Lorenzo. Camilo Vargas starts in goal, protected by a conventional defensive line made up of Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí and Johan Mojica. The double pivot in midfield pairs Jefferson Lerma and Gustavo Puerta, offering a balance between ball-winning and distribution.

In attack, Jhon Arias is positioned on the left while Luis Díaz plays on the right, accompanying James Rodríguez as the playmaker behind Luis Javier Suárez, the lone striker. This setup is designed to maximise creativity in the final third and exploit the technical qualities of captain James Rodríguez.

On the bench, there are several options including David Ospina in goal, Yerry Mina in defence, as well as Jaminton Campaz and Juan Fernando Quintero in attacking support. These substitutes could influence the course of the match depending on the scoreline and the strategy adopted.

Reading DR Congo’s XI

Under Sébastien Desabre, DR Congo opt for a 5-3-2 to strengthen their back line. Lionel Mpasi Nzau is the goalkeeper, while the defence is reinforced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Steve Kapuadi and Arthur Masuaku. This setup allows them to close down spaces and support the two forwards.

The midfield brings together Ngal’ayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy and Edo Kayembe, who play a key role in ball recovery and moving the play forward. Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa form an attacking duo tasked with breaking through the Colombian defence through their movement and complementarity.

On the bench, the Congolese side aim to retain a degree of flexibility, with players such as Gaël Kakuta and Brian Cipenga ready to influence the match in the second half according to tactical and physical needs.

The starting XIs

Colombia
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachNestor Lorenzo
Starters11
  1. 12 Camilo Vargas Goalkeeper
  2. 2 Daniel Muñoz Defender
  3. 23 Davinson Sánchez Defender
  4. 3 Jhon Lucumí Defender
  5. 17 Johan Mojica Defender
  6. 16 Jefferson Lerma Midfielder
  7. 14 Gustavo Puerta Midfielder
  8. 11 Jhon Arias Midfielder
  9. 10 James Rodríguez Forward
  10. 7 Luis Díaz Forward
  11. 25 Luis Javier Suárez Forward
Substitutes15
  • 24 Álvaro Montero
  • 1 David Ospina
  • 13 Yerry Mina
  • 18 Willer Ditta
  • 22 Deiver Machado
  • 4 Santiago Arias
  • 21 Jaminton Campaz
  • 6 Richard Ríos
  • 8 Jorge Carrascal
  • 26 Andrés Gómez
  • 15 Juan Portilla
  • 20 Juan Fernando Quintero
  • 5 Kevin Castaño
  • 19 Cucho Hernández
  • 9 Jhon Córdoba
DR Congo
Formation5-3-2Head coachSebastien Desabre
Starters11
  1. 1 Lionel Mpasi Nzau Goalkeeper
  2. 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender
  3. 22 Chancel Mbemba Defender
  4. 4 Axel Tuanzebe Defender
  5. 3 Steve Kapuadi Defender
  6. 26 Arthur Masuaku Defender
  7. 6 Ngal'ayel Mukau Midfielder
  8. 8 Samuel Moutoussamy Midfielder
  9. 25 Edo Kayembe Midfielder
  10. 17 Cédric Bakambu Forward
  11. 20 Yoane Wissa Forward
Substitutes14
  • 21 Matthieu Epolo
  • 16 Timothy Fayulu
  • 24 Gedeon Kalulu
  • 12 Joris Kayembe
  • 5 Dylan Batubinsika
  • 15 Aaron Tshibola
  • 11 Gaël Kakuta
  • 18 Charles Pickel
  • 9 Brian Cipenga
  • 14 Noah Sadiki
  • 7 Nathanaël Mbuku
  • 23 Simon Banza
  • 13 Meschak Elia
  • 19 Fiston Mayele
Colombia
Upcoming Estadio Akron
DR Congo
24/06/2026 03:00 Group K
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group K schedule
View full schedule
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
DR Congo
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished Estadio Azteca
Colombia
Group K
Portugal
Finished NRG Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming Estadio Akron
DR Congo
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
Portugal
Group K
DR Congo
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Uzbekistan
Group K
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Portugal21106154
Colombia11003123
DR Congo10101101
Uzbekistan200218-70
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
02:34 Football : World Cup 2026: Colombia in 4-2-3-1 with James Rodríguez against DR Congo in 5-3-2
02:29 Football : World Cup 2026: Colombia and DR Congo Meet in Decisive Group K Clash
02:34 World Cup 2026: Colombia in 4-2-3-1 with James Rodríguez against DR Congo in 5-3-2