World Cup 2026: Colombia in 4-2-3-1 with James Rodríguez against DR Congo in 5-3-2

Colombia face DR Congo at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara in Group K of the 2026 World Cup, with Nestor Lorenzo's side in a 4-2-3-1 and Sébastien Desabre's team set up in a 5-3-2.
On Tuesday, June 24, 2026 at 03:00 GMT+1, Colombia face the Democratic Republic of Congo at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. This Group K meeting brings together two teams with different ambitions after their opening matches — Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1, while DR Congo shared the points with Portugal (1-1).
This clash promises to be tactically interesting, with Colombia relying on a classic 4-2-3-1 system led by head coach Nestor Lorenzo, highlighting their technical midfield around James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Jhon Arias. Opposite them, Sébastien Desabre’s DR Congo opt for a five-man defence in a 5-3-2, prioritising defensive solidity and attacking support with mobile forwards such as Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa.
This meeting could prove decisive in a group where every point is precious in the race to qualify. The presence of experienced leaders on both sides, such as Davinson Sánchez for Colombia and Chancel Mbemba for DR Congo, promises a fierce battle in the defensive duels.
The official lineups confirm these tactical approaches and the coaches’ bold choices, particularly in Colombia’s attacking department with Luis Javier Suárez leading the line, supported by James Rodríguez, and the Congolese intention to pack the midfield with Samuel Moutoussamy and Edo Kayembe.
Reading Colombia’s XI
Colombia line up in a 4-2-3-1 under Nestor Lorenzo. Camilo Vargas starts in goal, protected by a conventional defensive line made up of Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí and Johan Mojica. The double pivot in midfield pairs Jefferson Lerma and Gustavo Puerta, offering a balance between ball-winning and distribution.
In attack, Jhon Arias is positioned on the left while Luis Díaz plays on the right, accompanying James Rodríguez as the playmaker behind Luis Javier Suárez, the lone striker. This setup is designed to maximise creativity in the final third and exploit the technical qualities of captain James Rodríguez.
On the bench, there are several options including David Ospina in goal, Yerry Mina in defence, as well as Jaminton Campaz and Juan Fernando Quintero in attacking support. These substitutes could influence the course of the match depending on the scoreline and the strategy adopted.
Reading DR Congo’s XI
Under Sébastien Desabre, DR Congo opt for a 5-3-2 to strengthen their back line. Lionel Mpasi Nzau is the goalkeeper, while the defence is reinforced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Steve Kapuadi and Arthur Masuaku. This setup allows them to close down spaces and support the two forwards.
The midfield brings together Ngal’ayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy and Edo Kayembe, who play a key role in ball recovery and moving the play forward. Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa form an attacking duo tasked with breaking through the Colombian defence through their movement and complementarity.
On the bench, the Congolese side aim to retain a degree of flexibility, with players such as Gaël Kakuta and Brian Cipenga ready to influence the match in the second half according to tactical and physical needs.
The starting XIs Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
2
Daniel Muñoz
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
17
Johan Mojica
Defender
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Forward
Substitutes 15
24
Álvaro Montero
1
David Ospina
13
Yerry Mina
18
Willer Ditta
22
Deiver Machado
4
Santiago Arias
21
Jaminton Campaz
6
Richard Ríos
8
Jorge Carrascal
26
Andrés Gómez
15
Juan Portilla
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
5
Kevin Castaño
19
Cucho Hernández
9
Jhon Córdoba
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
3
Steve Kapuadi
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
25
Edo Kayembe
Midfielder
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
Substitutes 14
21
Matthieu Epolo
16
Timothy Fayulu
24
Gedeon Kalulu
12
Joris Kayembe
5
Dylan Batubinsika
15
Aaron Tshibola
11
Gaël Kakuta
18
Charles Pickel
9
Brian Cipenga
14
Noah Sadiki
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
23
Simon Banza
13
Meschak Elia
19
Fiston Mayele
Colombia
Upcoming
03:00
Estadio Akron DR Congo
24/06/2026 03:00
·
Group K
Fil du match
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
View match details for Portugal - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - J. Neves 1-0 Portugal · Passe : P. Neto 13' Carton jaune - B. Silva Portugal, 13e 32' Carton jaune - C. Mbemba RD Congo, 32e 45+5' ⚽ But - Y. Wissa 1-1 RD Congo · Passe : A. Masuaku 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Silva (remplace F. Conceicao) Portugal, 46e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace N. Sadiki) RD Congo, 57e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace R. Leao) Portugal, 71e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mendes (remplace N. Semedo) Portugal, 72e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Kayembe (remplace C. Pickel) RD Congo, 74e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) RD Congo, 74e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace G. Ramos) Portugal, 83e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Bakambu (remplace S. Banza) RD Congo, 85e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Wan-Bissaka (remplace G. Kalulu) RD Congo, 85e 88' Carton jaune - N. Semedo Portugal, 88e 90+2' Carton jaune - T. Araujo Portugal, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
4
Tomás Araújo
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
15
João Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
10
Bernardo Silva
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
2
Nélson Semedo
3
Rúben Dias
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
24
Samú Costa
21
Rúben Neves
16
Francisco Trincão
19
Gonçalo Guedes
9
Gonçalo Ramos
11
João Félix
17
Rafael Leão
26
Francisco Conceição
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
3
Steve Kapuadi
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
25
Edo Kayembe
Midfielder
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Timothy Fayulu
21
Matthieu Epolo
5
Dylan Batubinsika
12
Joris Kayembe
24
Gedeon Kalulu
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
10
Théo Bongonda
14
Noah Sadiki
15
Aaron Tshibola
18
Charles Pickel
9
Brian Cipenga
11
Gaël Kakuta
13
Meschak Elia
19
Fiston Mayele
23
Simon Banza
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 2 Tirs : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 7 Possession : Portugal 78% / DR Congo 22% Corners : Portugal 3 / DR Congo 4 Fautes : Portugal 5 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : Portugal 662 / DR Congo 179 Precision des passes : Portugal 94% / DR Congo 82% xG : Portugal 0.24 / DR Congo 0.69
Key players
João Neves (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Pedro Neto (Portugal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 7.2 Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
17/06
Group K
Portugal
Finished
1-1
NRG Stadium DR Congo
View match details for Uzbekistan - Colombia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' Carton jaune - J. Mojica Colombie, 7e 34' Carton jaune - A. Khusanov Ouzbékistan, 34e 40' ⚽ But - D. Munoz 0-1 Colombie · Passe : L. Diaz 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Urunov (remplace D. Khamdamov) Ouzbékistan, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace F. Sayfiev) Ouzbékistan, 46e 60' ⚽ But - A. Fayzullaev 1-1 Ouzbékistan 65' ⚽ But - L. Diaz 1-2 Colombie · Passe : G. Puerta 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Rodriguez (remplace J. Campaz) Colombie, 72e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace A. Amonov) Ouzbékistan, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Ashurmatov (remplace J. Urozov) Ouzbékistan, 77e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Suarez (remplace C. Hernandez) Colombie, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Puerta (remplace R. Rios) Colombie, 80e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Diaz (remplace A. Gomez) Colombie, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Arias (remplace K. Castano) Colombie, 90+3e 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Shomurodov (remplace I. Sergeev) Ouzbékistan, 90+3e 90+9' ⚽ But - J. Campaz 1-3 Colombie · Passe : C. Hernandez
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Utkir Yusupov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
24
Bekhruz Karimov
Midfielder
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
11
Oston Urunov
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
16
Botirali Ergashev
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
26
Jakhongir Urozov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
19
Azizjon Ganiev
23
Sherzod Esanov
20
Azizbek Amanov
21
Igor Sergeev
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
2
Daniel Muñoz
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
17
Johan Mojica
Defender
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
24
Álvaro Montero
1
David Ospina
22
Deiver Machado
4
Santiago Arias
18
Willer Ditta
13
Yerry Mina
5
Kevin Castaño
6
Richard Ríos
8
Jorge Carrascal
15
Juan Portilla
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
21
Jaminton Campaz
26
Andrés Gómez
9
Jhon Córdoba
19
Cucho Hernández
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Uzbekistan 2 / Colombia 3 Tirs : Uzbekistan 6 / Colombia 14 Possession : Uzbekistan 37% / Colombia 63% Corners : Uzbekistan 3 / Colombia 4 Fautes : Uzbekistan 14 / Colombia 10 Cartons jaunes : Uzbekistan 1 / Colombia 1 Passes : Uzbekistan 287 / Colombia 511 Precision des passes : Uzbekistan 76% / Colombia 86% xG : Uzbekistan 1.14 / Colombia 1.43
Key players
Luis Díaz (Colombia) : note 8.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Daniel Muñoz (Colombia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Gustavo Puerta (Colombia) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Camilo Vargas (Colombia) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Abdulla Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) : note 7 Otabek Shukurov (Uzbekistan) : note 6.9 Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
18/06
Group K
Uzbekistan
Finished
1-3
Estadio Azteca Colombia
View match details for Portugal - Uzbekistan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe J. Cancelo) Portugal, 6e 14' Carton jaune - O. Khamrobekov Ouzbékistan, 14e 17' ⚽ But - N. Mendes Portugal, 17e 29' VAR VAR - A. Ganiev Ouzbékistan, 29e 39' ⚽ But - C. Ronaldo (passe B. Fernandes) Portugal, 39e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Cancelo (remplace N. Semedo) Portugal, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Neto (remplace F. Conceicao) Portugal, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Nasrullaev (remplace K. Alizhonov) Ouzbékistan, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Khamrobekov (remplace A. Mozgovoy) Ouzbékistan, 46e 60' ⚽ But - A. Nematov Portugal, 60e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Joao Felix (remplace Trincao) Portugal, 64e 68' Carton jaune - R. Veiga Portugal, 68e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fayzullaev (remplace I. Sergeev) Ouzbékistan, 73e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Neves (remplace B. Silva) Portugal, 76e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vitinha (remplace R. Leao) Portugal, 83e 87' ⚽ But - R. Leao Portugal, 87e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Karimov (remplace R. Jiyanov) Ouzbékistan, 90+2e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Shukurov (remplace S. Esanov) Ouzbékistan, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Diogo Costa
Goalkeeper
20
João Cancelo
Defender
3
Rúben Dias
Defender
13
Renato Veiga
Defender
25
Nuno Mendes
Defender
15
João Neves
Midfielder
23
Vitinha
Midfielder
18
Pedro Neto
Midfielder
8
Bruno Fernandes
Midfielder
11
João Félix
Midfielder
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward
Substitutes 15
2
Nélson Semedo
26
Francisco Conceição
16
Francisco Trincão
12
José Sá
22
Rui Silva
4
Tomás Araújo
5
Diogo Dalot
14
Gonçalo Inácio
6
Matheus Nunes
24
Samú Costa
10
Bernardo Silva
21
Rúben Neves
19
Gonçalo Guedes
9
Gonçalo Ramos
17
Rafael Leão
Starters 11
12
Abduvokhid Nematov
Goalkeeper
2
Abdukodir Khusanov
Defender
18
Abdulla Abdullaev
Defender
5
Rustam Ashurmatov
Defender
24
Bekhruz Karimov
Midfielder
9
Odiljon Khamrobekov
Midfielder
7
Otabek Shukurov
Midfielder
13
Sherzod Nasrullaev
Midfielder
19
Azizjon Ganiev
Forward
22
Abbosbek Fayzullaev
Forward
14
Eldor Shomurodov
Forward
Substitutes 15
3
Khozhiakbar Alizhonov
6
Akmal Mozgovoy
16
Botirali Ergashev
1
Utkir Yusupov
25
Avazbek Ulmasaliyev
4
Farrukh Sayfiev
26
Jakhongir Urozov
15
Umarbek Eshmuradov
20
Azizbek Amanov
8
Jamshid Iskandarov
17
Dostonbek Khamdamov
11
Oston Urunov
10
Ruslanbek Jiyanov
23
Sherzod Esanov
21
Igor Sergeev
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Portugal 6 / Uzbekistan 2 Tirs : Portugal 13 / Uzbekistan 6 Possession : Portugal 66% / Uzbekistan 34% Corners : Portugal 2 / Uzbekistan 2 Fautes : Portugal 11 / Uzbekistan 11 Cartons jaunes : Portugal 1 / Uzbekistan 1 Passes : Portugal 460 / Uzbekistan 244 Precision des passes : Portugal 89% / Uzbekistan 80% xG : Portugal 1.99 / Uzbekistan 0.21
Key players
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Nuno Mendes (Portugal) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) João Cancelo (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Diogo Costa (Portugal) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Rúben Dias (Portugal) : note 7.5 Vitinha (Portugal) : note 7.5 Renato Veiga (Portugal) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group K
Portugal
Finished
5-0
NRG Stadium Uzbekistan
View match details for Colombia - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Camilo Vargas
Goalkeeper
2
Daniel Muñoz
Defender
23
Davinson Sánchez
Defender
3
Jhon Lucumí
Defender
17
Johan Mojica
Defender
16
Jefferson Lerma
Midfielder
14
Gustavo Puerta
Midfielder
11
Jhon Arias
Midfielder
10
James Rodríguez
Forward
7
Luis Díaz
Forward
25
Luis Javier Suárez
Forward
Substitutes 15
24
Álvaro Montero
1
David Ospina
13
Yerry Mina
18
Willer Ditta
22
Deiver Machado
4
Santiago Arias
21
Jaminton Campaz
6
Richard Ríos
8
Jorge Carrascal
26
Andrés Gómez
15
Juan Portilla
20
Juan Fernando Quintero
5
Kevin Castaño
19
Cucho Hernández
9
Jhon Córdoba
Starters 11
1
Lionel Mpasi Nzau
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Defender
22
Chancel Mbemba
Defender
4
Axel Tuanzebe
Defender
3
Steve Kapuadi
Defender
26
Arthur Masuaku
Defender
6
Ngal'ayel Mukau
Midfielder
8
Samuel Moutoussamy
Midfielder
25
Edo Kayembe
Midfielder
17
Cédric Bakambu
Forward
20
Yoane Wissa
Forward
Substitutes 14
21
Matthieu Epolo
16
Timothy Fayulu
24
Gedeon Kalulu
12
Joris Kayembe
5
Dylan Batubinsika
15
Aaron Tshibola
11
Gaël Kakuta
18
Charles Pickel
9
Brian Cipenga
14
Noah Sadiki
7
Nathanaël Mbuku
23
Simon Banza
13
Meschak Elia
19
Fiston Mayele
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming
03:00
Estadio Akron DR Congo
View match details for Colombia - Portugal
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group K
Colombia
Upcoming
00:30
Hard Rock Stadium Portugal
View match details for DR Congo - Uzbekistan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group K
DR Congo
Upcoming
00:30
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uzbekistan
Group K
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Portugal 2 1 1 0 6 1 5 4 Colombia 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 DR Congo 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 1 8 -7 0
Comments