World Cup 2026: Morocco eliminate the Netherlands on penalties after tense derby

Morocco reached the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup by eliminating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Monterrey Stadium.

Morocco booked their place in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup by beating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties, after an intense match ended 1-1 at the end of regulation time and extra time at the Monterrey Stadium on June 30. The Dutch were eliminated in the round of 32, a major blow for Ronald Koeman and his players against a determined and courageous Morocco side.

The two teams faced off in a high-tension setting, with Morocco dominating possession with 69% and holding a notable advantage in total shots (11 to the Netherlands’ 6). In a 4-2-3-1 setup, Mohamed Ouahbi fielded a balanced team, while Ronald Koeman opted for a classic 3-4-2-1 system.

The turning point came in the final seconds of stoppage time. Issa Diop scored for Morocco in the 90+1st minute to equalize after Cody Gakpo had opened the scoring in the 72nd minute. Despite several second-half changes to inject energy into the game, including the introductions of Teun Koopmeiners and Wout Weghorst for the Netherlands, extra time could not separate the two sides.

In the penalty shootout, Morocco prevailed thanks to greater accuracy, converting three penalties to the Dutch side’s two. The win confirms the solidity of the North African team led by Ouahbi, particularly in defence with Issa Diop, who scored the goal and delivered a solid performance, and in goal with Yassine Bounou, who kept his team in the match.

Netherlands performance and tactical choices

Ronald Koeman had banked on a 3-4-2-1 formation with Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké and Jan Paul van Hecke in central defence. Despite a good start and an unfulfilled territorial dominance, the Dutch suffered from a lack of cutting edge in their finishing. Cody Gakpo, who started up front, was the only one to find a way through during regulation time. Crysencio Summerville was lively, providing an assist and producing several promising combinations. Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch tried to impose their tempo in midfield, but the Moroccan defence contained their initiatives well. The tactical substitutions of Koopmeiners, Weghorst and De Roon were intended to revive the attack, without a decisive breakthrough before the fateful penalty shootout.

Moroccan solidity and the end of the road for the Netherlands

Mohamed Ouahbi had set up a structured 4-2-3-1 with a well-organized defence including Achraf Hakimi and Issa Diop. Morocco showed patience and technical control, dominating possession and creating repeated attacks, notably through Ismael Saibari up front and Brahim Díaz as the attacking playmaker. Issa Diop’s goal, coming from an advanced full-back situation, kept Moroccan hopes alive in stoppage time. In extra time, the team withstood Dutch pressure, with key interventions in the final minutes. The penalty shootout victory validated the collective performance of a united team capable of standing up to a renowned European side.

Netherlands Penalties finished 1-1 (2-3 pens) Monterrey Stadium Morocco Morocco Fil du match 47' Carton jaune - I. Diop 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Ake (remplace T. Koopmeiners) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Brobbey (remplace W. Weghorst) 72' ⚽ But - C. Gakpo (passe C. Summerville) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Riad (remplace A. Salah-Eddine) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace G. Yassine) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. El Mourabet) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. Rahimi) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. van de Ven (remplace J. Hato) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Gravenberch (remplace Q. Timber) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) 90+1' ⚽ But - I. Diop (passe C. Talbi) 110' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. de Jong (remplace M. De Roon) 113' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Gakpo (remplace J. Kluivert) 120+1' ⚽ But - T. Koopmeiners 120+2' ⚽ But - S. Rahimi 120+3' ⚽ But - W. Weghorst 120+3' ⚽ But - C. Talbi 120+5' ⚽ But - I. Saibari Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Netherlands 2 / Morocco 5

: Netherlands 2 / Morocco 5 Tirs : Netherlands 6 / Morocco 11

: Netherlands 6 / Morocco 11 Possession : Netherlands 31% / Morocco 69%

: Netherlands 31% / Morocco 69% Corners : Netherlands 5 / Morocco 8

: Netherlands 5 / Morocco 8 Fautes : Netherlands 16 / Morocco 13

: Netherlands 16 / Morocco 13 Cartons jaunes : Netherlands 0 / Morocco 1

: Netherlands 0 / Morocco 1 Passes : Netherlands 345 / Morocco 770

: Netherlands 345 / Morocco 770 Precision des passes : Netherlands 79% / Morocco 91%

: Netherlands 79% / Morocco 91% xG : Netherlands 0.23 / Morocco 1.40 Joueurs clés Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands) : note 8.2, 5 arret(s)

(Netherlands) : note 8.2, 5 arret(s) Issa Diop (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) : note 6.9, 1 but(s)

(Netherlands) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Netherlands) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)