World Cup 2026: Morocco eliminate the Netherlands on penalties after tense derby

Morocco reached the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup by eliminating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Monterrey Stadium.
Morocco booked their place in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup by beating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties, after an intense match ended 1-1 at the end of regulation time and extra time at the Monterrey Stadium on June 30. The Dutch were eliminated in the round of 32, a major blow for Ronald Koeman and his players against a determined and courageous Morocco side.
The two teams faced off in a high-tension setting, with Morocco dominating possession with 69% and holding a notable advantage in total shots (11 to the Netherlands’ 6). In a 4-2-3-1 setup, Mohamed Ouahbi fielded a balanced team, while Ronald Koeman opted for a classic 3-4-2-1 system.
The turning point came in the final seconds of stoppage time. Issa Diop scored for Morocco in the 90+1st minute to equalize after Cody Gakpo had opened the scoring in the 72nd minute. Despite several second-half changes to inject energy into the game, including the introductions of Teun Koopmeiners and Wout Weghorst for the Netherlands, extra time could not separate the two sides.
In the penalty shootout, Morocco prevailed thanks to greater accuracy, converting three penalties to the Dutch side’s two. The win confirms the solidity of the North African team led by Ouahbi, particularly in defence with Issa Diop, who scored the goal and delivered a solid performance, and in goal with Yassine Bounou, who kept his team in the match.
Netherlands performance and tactical choices
Ronald Koeman had banked on a 3-4-2-1 formation with Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké and Jan Paul van Hecke in central defence. Despite a good start and an unfulfilled territorial dominance, the Dutch suffered from a lack of cutting edge in their finishing. Cody Gakpo, who started up front, was the only one to find a way through during regulation time. Crysencio Summerville was lively, providing an assist and producing several promising combinations. Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch tried to impose their tempo in midfield, but the Moroccan defence contained their initiatives well. The tactical substitutions of Koopmeiners, Weghorst and De Roon were intended to revive the attack, without a decisive breakthrough before the fateful penalty shootout.
Moroccan solidity and the end of the road for the Netherlands
Mohamed Ouahbi had set up a structured 4-2-3-1 with a well-organized defence including Achraf Hakimi and Issa Diop. Morocco showed patience and technical control, dominating possession and creating repeated attacks, notably through Ismael Saibari up front and Brahim Díaz as the attacking playmaker. Issa Diop’s goal, coming from an advanced full-back situation, kept Moroccan hopes alive in stoppage time. In extra time, the team withstood Dutch pressure, with key interventions in the final minutes. The penalty shootout victory validated the collective performance of a united team capable of standing up to a renowned European side.
Netherlands
Penalties finished
1-1 (2-3 pens)
Monterrey Stadium Morocco
30/06/2026 02:00
·
Round of 32
·
90 min 1-1
·
Pens 2-3
Fil du match
47' Carton jaune - I. Diop Maroc, 47e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Ake (remplace T. Koopmeiners) Pays-Bas, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Brobbey (remplace W. Weghorst) Pays-Bas, 71e 72' ⚽ But - C. Gakpo (passe C. Summerville) Pays-Bas, 72e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Riad (remplace A. Salah-Eddine) Maroc, 75e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace G. Yassine) Maroc, 79e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 79e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. van de Ven (remplace J. Hato) Pays-Bas, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Gravenberch (remplace Q. Timber) Pays-Bas, 86e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 87e 90+1' ⚽ But - I. Diop (passe C. Talbi) Maroc, 90+1e 110' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. de Jong (remplace M. De Roon) Pays-Bas, 110e 113' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Gakpo (remplace J. Kluivert) Pays-Bas, 113e 120+1' ⚽ But - T. Koopmeiners Pays-Bas, 120+1e 120+2' ⚽ But - S. Rahimi Maroc, 120+2e 120+3' ⚽ But - W. Weghorst Pays-Bas, 120+3e 120+3' ⚽ But - C. Talbi Maroc, 120+3e 120+5' ⚽ But - I. Saibari Maroc, 120+5e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Netherlands 2 / Morocco 5 Tirs : Netherlands 6 / Morocco 11 Possession : Netherlands 31% / Morocco 69% Corners : Netherlands 5 / Morocco 8 Fautes : Netherlands 16 / Morocco 13 Cartons jaunes : Netherlands 0 / Morocco 1 Passes : Netherlands 345 / Morocco 770 Precision des passes : Netherlands 79% / Morocco 91% xG : Netherlands 0.23 / Morocco 1.40
Joueurs clés
Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands) : note 8.2, 5 arret(s) Issa Diop (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
View match details for South Africa - Canada
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
46' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Mofokeng (remplace T. Mbatha) Afrique du Sud, 46e 54' Carton jaune - N. Saliba Canada, 54e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Saliba (remplace N. Sigur) Canada, 59e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Bombito (remplace L. De Fougerolles) Canada, 59e 67' Carton jaune - N. Sigur Canada, 67e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Oluwaseyi (remplace P. David) Canada, 70e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Millar (remplace J. Shaffelburg) Canada, 70e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Buchanan (remplace A. Davies) Canada, 75e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Makgopa (remplace I. Rayners) Afrique du Sud, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Maseko (remplace T. Moremi) Afrique du Sud, 86e 90+2' ⚽ But - S. Eustaquio Canada, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Ronwen Williams
Goalkeeper
20
Khuliso Mudau
Defender
21
Ime Okon
Defender
14
Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Defender
6
Aubrey Modiba
Defender
4
Teboho Mokoena
Midfielder
13
Sphephelo Sithole
Midfielder
12
Thapelo Maseko
Midfielder
10
Relebohile Mofokeng
Midfielder
7
Oswin Appollis
Midfielder
17
Evidence Makgopa
Forward
Substitutes 14
16
Sipho Chaine
22
Ricardo Goss
2
Tholo Thabang Matuludi
3
Khulumani Ndamane
18
Samukelo Kabini
19
Nkosinathi Sibisi
24
Olwethu Makhanya
26
Bradley Cross
5
Thalente Mbatha
23
Jayden Adams
8
Tshepang Moremi
25
Kamogelo Sebelebele
9
Lyle Foster
15
Iqraam Rayners
Starters 11
16
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper
2
Alistair Johnston
Defender
15
Moise Bombito
Defender
13
Derek Cornelius
Defender
22
Richie Laryea
Defender
17
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder
25
Nathan-Dylan Saliba
Midfielder
7
Stephen Eustaquio
Midfielder
11
Liam Millar
Midfielder
10
Jonathan David
Forward
12
Tani Oluwaseyi
Forward
Substitutes 14
1
Dayne St. Clair
18
Owen Goodman
3
Alfie Jones
4
Luc De Fougerolles
5
Joel Waterman
19
Alphonso Davies
23
Niko Sigur
6
Mathieu Choinière
14
Jacob Shaffelburg
20
Ali Ahmed
21
Jonathan Osorio
9
Cyle Larin
24
Promise David
26
Jayden Nelson
Match stats
Tirs cadres : South Africa 1 / Canada 6 Tirs : South Africa 5 / Canada 11 Possession : South Africa 57% / Canada 43% Corners : South Africa 1 / Canada 4 Fautes : South Africa 8 / Canada 14 Cartons jaunes : South Africa 0 / Canada 2 Passes : South Africa 446 / Canada 326 Precision des passes : South Africa 85% / Canada 79% xG : South Africa 0.10 / Canada 1.23
Key players
Ronwen Williams (South Africa) : note 8.2, 5 arret(s) Aubrey Modiba (South Africa) : note 8 Stephen Eustaquio (Canada) : note 7.7 Khuliso Mudau (South Africa) : note 7.3 Ime Okon (South Africa) : note 7.2 Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa) : note 7.2 Sphephelo Sithole (South Africa) : note 7.2 Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
I. Koné : Canada · Missing Fixture · Fracture Of Lower Leg
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished
0-1
Los Angeles Stadium Canada
View match details for Brazil - Japan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
12' Carton jaune - K. Sano Japon, 12e 14' Carton jaune - Casemiro Brésil, 14e 29' ⚽ But - K. Sano Japon, 29e 45' Carton jaune - D. Kamada Japon, 45e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace Endrick) Brésil, 46e 48' Carton jaune - Danilo Brésil, 48e 56' ⚽ But - Casemiro (passe Gabriel) Brésil, 56e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace G. Martinelli) Brésil, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Doan (remplace Y. Sugawara) Japon, 66e 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Nakamura (remplace J. Suzuki) Japon, 66e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Kamada (remplace A. Tanaka) Japon, 78e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ito (remplace S. Machino) Japon, 78e 84' Carton jaune - J. Suzuki Japon, 84e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - Casemiro (remplace Fabinho) Brésil, 90+2e 90+5' ⚽ But - G. Martinelli (passe Bruno Guimaraes) Brésil, 90+5e 90+7' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Maeda (remplace K. Ogawa) Japon, 90+7e 90+8' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Danilo Santos) Brésil, 90+8e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
13
Danilo
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
20
Lucas Paquetá
Midfielder
26
Rayan
Forward
9
Matheus Cunha
Forward
7
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Substitutes 14
19
Endrick
22
Gabriel Martinelli
23
Ederson
12
Weverton
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
24
Roger Ibañez
2
Éderson
17
Fabinho
21
Luiz Henrique
18
Danilo Santos
25
Igor Thiago
10
Neymar
Starters 11
1
Zion Suzuki
Goalkeeper
22
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Defender
3
Shogo Taniguchi
Defender
21
Hiroki Itō
Defender
10
Ritsu Doan
Midfielder
24
Kaishu Sano
Midfielder
15
Daichi Kamada
Midfielder
13
Keito Nakamura
Midfielder
14
Junya Ito
Forward
11
Daizen Maeda
Forward
18
Ayase Ueda
Forward
Substitutes 15
2
Yukinari Sugawara
25
Junnosuke Suzuki
12
Keisuke Osako
23
Tomoki Hayakawa
4
Ko Itakura
5
Yuto Nagatomo
16
Tsuyoshi Watanabe
20
Ayumu Seko
7
Ao Tanaka
17
Yuito Suzuki
8
Takefusa Kubo
6
Shuto Machino
19
Koki Ogawa
26
Kento Shiogai
9
Keisuke Goto
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Brazil 6 / Japan 2 Tirs : Brazil 16 / Japan 5 Possession : Brazil 68% / Japan 32% Corners : Brazil 3 / Japan 2 Fautes : Brazil 4 / Japan 8 Cartons jaunes : Brazil 2 / Japan 2 Passes : Brazil 588 / Japan 273 Precision des passes : Brazil 92% / Japan 84% xG : Brazil 1.44 / Japan 0.23
Key players
Casemiro (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Kaishu Sano (Japan) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Zion Suzuki (Japan) : note 7.3, 4 arret(s) Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan) : note 7.7 Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.5 Douglas Santos (Brazil) : note 7.5 Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 7.5
Absences & injuries
Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury
Head-to-head
14/10/2025 Japan 3-2 Brazil (Friendlies) 06/06/2022 Japan 0-1 Brazil (Friendlies) 10/11/2017 Japan 1-3 Brazil (Friendlies) 15/06/2013 Brazil 3-0 Japan (Confederations Cup)
29/06
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished
2-1
Houston Stadium Japan
View match details for Germany - Paraguay
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
42' ⚽ But - J. Enciso (passe M. Galarza) Paraguay, 42e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Nmecha (remplace L. Goretzka) Allemagne, 46e 54' ⚽ But - K. Havertz (passe F. Wirtz) Allemagne, 54e 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Avalos (remplace G. Caballero) Paraguay, 55e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Enciso (remplace Mauricio) Paraguay, 57e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Undav (remplace J. Musiala) Allemagne, 63e 65' Carton jaune - A. Cubas Paraguay, 65e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Pavlovic (remplace W. Anton) Allemagne, 79e 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Sane (remplace N. Woltemade) Allemagne, 88e 91' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Almiron (remplace G. Velazquez) Paraguay, 91e 99' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Caceres (remplace B. Ojeda) Paraguay, 99e 99' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Bobadilla (remplace A. Sanabria) Paraguay, 99e 102' VAR VAR - J. Tah Allemagne, 102e 105' Carton jaune - G. Alfaro Paraguay, 105e 105+1' Carton jaune - J. Nagelsmann Allemagne, 105+1e 106' Carton jaune - K. Havertz Allemagne, 106e 110' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Wirtz (remplace N. Amiri) Allemagne, 110e 110' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Rudiger (remplace M. Thiaw) Allemagne, 110e 115' Carton jaune - J. Musiala Allemagne, 115e 117' Carton jaune - M. Galarza Paraguay, 117e 120+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Alonso (remplace Fabian Balbuena) Paraguay, 120+2e 120+1' ⚽ But - Mauricio Paraguay, 120+1e 120+2' ⚽ But - J. Kimmich Allemagne, 120+2e 120+2' ⚽ But - G. Gomez Paraguay, 120+2e 120+3' ⚽ But - J. Musiala Allemagne, 120+3e 120+3' ⚽ But - M. Galarza Paraguay, 120+3e 120+5' ⚽ But - N. Amiri Allemagne, 120+5e 120+6' ⚽ But - J. Canale Paraguay, 120+6e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Manuel Neuer
Goalkeeper
6
Joshua Kimmich
Defender
4
Jonathan Tah
Defender
2
Antonio Rüdiger
Defender
18
Nathaniel Brown
Defender
19
Leroy Sané
Midfielder
23
Felix Nmecha
Midfielder
5
Aleksandar Pavlović
Midfielder
17
Florian Wirtz
Midfielder
7
Kai Havertz
Forward
26
Deniz Undav
Forward
Substitutes 14
8
Leon Goretzka
10
Jamal Musiala
3
Waldemar Anton
11
Nick Woltemade
21
Alexander Nübel
12
Oliver Baumann
22
David Raum
24
Malick Thiaw
13
Pascal Groß
16
Angelo Stiller
25
Assan Ouédraogo
9
Jamie Leweling
20
Nadiem Amiri
14
Maximilian Beier
Starters 11
12
Orlando Gill
Goalkeeper
4
Juan Cáceres
Defender
15
Gustavo Gómez
Defender
13
José Canale
Defender
6
Junior Alonso
Defender
10
Miguel Almirón
Midfielder
16
Damián Bobadilla
Midfielder
14
Andrés Cubas
Midfielder
23
Matías Galarza
Midfielder
21
Gabriel Ávalos
Forward
19
Julio Enciso
Forward
Substitutes 14
24
Gustavo Caballero
11
Mauricio
22
Gastón Olveira
1
Roberto Fernández
2
Gustavo Velázquez
3
Omar Alderete
5
Fabián Balbuena
26
Alexandro Maidana
20
Braian Ojeda
17
Alejandro Romero
7
Ramón Sosa
9
Antonio Sanabria
18
Alex Arce
25
Isidro Pitta
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Germany 6 / Paraguay 3 Tirs : Germany 21 / Paraguay 7 Possession : Germany 75% / Paraguay 25% Corners : Germany 16 / Paraguay 6 Fautes : Germany 18 / Paraguay 12 Cartons jaunes : Germany 2 / Paraguay 2 Passes : Germany 799 / Paraguay 257 Precision des passes : Germany 90% / Paraguay 63% xG : Germany 1.49 / Paraguay 0.42
Key players
Kai Havertz (Germany) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Orlando Gill (Paraguay) : note 8.2, 6 arret(s) Julio Enciso (Paraguay) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Florian Wirtz (Germany) : note 8.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Matías Galarza (Paraguay) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Manuel Neuer (Germany) : note 6.9, 2 arret(s) José Canale (Paraguay) : note 7.5 Joshua Kimmich (Germany) : note 7.3
Absences & injuries
N. Brown : Germany · Missing Fixture · Adductor Injury N. Schlotterbeck : Germany · Missing Fixture · Ligament Stretching D. Gómez : Paraguay · Missing Fixture · Yellow Card
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
29/06
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished
1-1 (pens)
Boston Stadium Paraguay
View match details for Netherlands - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
47' Carton jaune - I. Diop Maroc, 47e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Ake (remplace T. Koopmeiners) Pays-Bas, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Brobbey (remplace W. Weghorst) Pays-Bas, 71e 72' ⚽ But - C. Gakpo (passe C. Summerville) Pays-Bas, 72e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Riad (remplace A. Salah-Eddine) Maroc, 75e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace G. Yassine) Maroc, 79e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 79e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. van de Ven (remplace J. Hato) Pays-Bas, 86e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Gravenberch (remplace Q. Timber) Pays-Bas, 86e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 87e 90+1' ⚽ But - I. Diop (passe C. Talbi) Maroc, 90+1e 110' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. de Jong (remplace M. De Roon) Pays-Bas, 110e 113' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Gakpo (remplace J. Kluivert) Pays-Bas, 113e 120+1' ⚽ But - T. Koopmeiners Pays-Bas, 120+1e 120+2' ⚽ But - S. Rahimi Maroc, 120+2e 120+3' ⚽ But - W. Weghorst Pays-Bas, 120+3e 120+3' ⚽ But - C. Talbi Maroc, 120+3e 120+5' ⚽ But - I. Saibari Maroc, 120+5e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Bart Verbruggen
Goalkeeper
6
Jan Paul van Hecke
Defender
4
Virgil van Dijk
Defender
5
Nathan Aké
Defender
22
Denzel Dumfries
Midfielder
8
Ryan Gravenberch
Midfielder
21
Frenkie de Jong
Midfielder
15
Micky van de Ven
Midfielder
24
Crysencio Summerville
Forward
11
Cody Gakpo
Forward
19
Brian Brobbey
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Mark Flekken
13
Robin Roefs
25
Jorrel Hato
2
Lutsharel Geertruida
12
Mats Wieffer
16
Guus Til
7
Justin Kluivert
3
Marten de Roon
26
Quinten Timber
20
Teun Koopmeiners
14
Tijjani Reijnders
18
Donyell Malen
10
Memphis Depay
9
Wout Weghorst
17
Noa Lang
Starters 11
1
Yassine Bounou
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
18
Chadi Riad
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
12
Munir El Kajoui
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
25
Redouane Halhal
19
Youssef Belammari
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
17
Amine Sbai
7
Chemsdine Talbi
16
Gessime Yassine
15
Samir El Mourabet
4
Sofyan Amrabat
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
9
Soufiane Rahimi
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Netherlands 2 / Morocco 5 Tirs : Netherlands 6 / Morocco 11 Possession : Netherlands 31% / Morocco 69% Corners : Netherlands 5 / Morocco 8 Fautes : Netherlands 16 / Morocco 13 Cartons jaunes : Netherlands 0 / Morocco 1 Passes : Netherlands 345 / Morocco 770 Precision des passes : Netherlands 79% / Morocco 91% xG : Netherlands 0.23 / Morocco 1.40
Key players
Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands) : note 8.2, 5 arret(s) Issa Diop (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) : note 6.9, 1 but(s) Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.5 Neil El Aynaoui (Morocco) : note 7.3 Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) : note 7.3
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
31/05/2017 Morocco 1-2 Netherlands (Friendlies)
30/06
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished
1-1 (2-3 pens)
Monterrey Stadium Morocco
View match details for Ivory Coast - Norway
Summary
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Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
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Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
30/06
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Upcoming
18:00
Dallas Stadium Norway
View match details for France - Sweden
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Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
30/06
Round of 32
France
Upcoming
22:00
New York New Jersey Stadium Sweden
View match details for Mexico - Ecuador
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
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Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
01/07
Round of 32
Mexico
Upcoming
02:00
Mexico City Stadium Ecuador
View match details for England - DR Congo
Summary
Line-ups
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Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
01/07
Round of 32
England
Upcoming
17:00
Atlanta Stadium DR Congo
View match details for Belgium - Senegal
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Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
01/07
Round of 32
Belgium
Upcoming
21:00
Seattle Stadium Senegal
View match details for United States - Bosnia and Herzegovina
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
02/07
Round of 32
United States
Upcoming
01:00
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Bosnia and Herzegovina
View match details for Spain - Austria
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
02/07
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming
20:00
Los Angeles Stadium Austria
View match details for Portugal - Croatia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
03/07
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming
00:00
Toronto Stadium Croatia
View match details for Switzerland - Algeria
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
03/07
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming
04:00
Vancouver Stadium Algeria
View match details for Australia - Egypt
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
03/07
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming
19:00
Dallas Stadium Egypt
View match details for Argentina - Cape Verde
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
03/07
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming
23:00
Miami Stadium Cape Verde
View match details for Colombia - Ghana
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
04/07
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming
02:30
Kansas City Stadium Ghana
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