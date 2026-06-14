World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast aims for a perfect start against Ecuador

Ivory Coast kicks off its 2026 World Cup campaign against Ecuador on Sunday in Philadelphia, in a match that is already crucial for qualification in Group E. Returning to the World Cup after a twelve-year absence, the Elephants under Emerse Faé are eager to confirm their recent momentum and finally aim for their first qualification to the knockout stage.

Ivory Coast plays its first match of the 2026 World Cup against Ecuador on Sunday, June 14, at 11:00 PM GMT, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, marking the first day of Group E. The Elephants are returning to the competition for the first time since 2014, making their fourth appearance in a final tournament.

On the eve of the match, Ivorian coach Emerse Faé stated that his team is ready and emphasized their mindset. “We expect a very tight match,” he said Saturday at a press conference, believing that details will be decisive at this level of competition. Ivory Coast will have to cope without defender Evan Ndicka, who is sidelined due to a thigh injury, with Emmanuel Agbadou expected to partner in the center alongside Odilon Kossounou. The attacking sector relies notably on Amad Diallo, Yan Diomandé, and Simon Adingra.

Ivory Coast Upcoming 00:00 Lincoln Financial Field Ecuador Ecuador

The Ivorian team approaches the tournament after a prestigious victory in a friendly match, winning 2-1 against France, the top-ranked team in the FIFA rankings, on June 4 in Nantes, followed by a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Union reserve on June 9. Ranked 33rd in the world, it has never progressed beyond the group stage in its three previous appearances in 2006, 2010, and 2014.

Ecuador, ranked 23rd in the FIFA standings, is competing in its fifth World Cup after 2002, 2006, 2014, and 2022, with its best performance remaining a round of 16 exit in 2006. The South American team finished second in the South American qualifying tournament, behind Argentina but ahead of Brazil and Colombia. Team captain, striker Enner Valencia, 36, remains uncertain due to calf discomfort. The two teams have never faced each other in an official match.

Group E also includes Germany, seen as the favorite and most likely to take first place, as well as Curaçao, which is making its first World Cup appearance. The match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador, billed as a duel between the two main contenders for the qualifying second place, follows the opening match of the group between Germany and Curaçao.

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