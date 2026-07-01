World Cup 2026: England come from behind to beat DR Congo in round of 32 with Kane brace

Harry Kane scored twice as England came from behind to beat DR Congo 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 and reach the last 16.

England earned a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Stade d’Atlanta in the round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. After falling behind in the 7th minute to a Brian Cipenga goal, Thomas Tuchel’s side turned the match around thanks to a Harry Kane brace, with the striker scoring the winning goals in the 75th and 86th minutes. The victory allows England to continue their run in the competition.

The match produced a tactical battle between England’s 4-2-3-1 and DR Congo’s 4-3-3. From the start, DR Congo seized the advantage with an early goal following a Chancel Mbemba assist for Brian Cipenga. England, however, increased their dominance as the match went on, controlling 61% of possession and creating repeated attacking opportunities.

The first half was marked by significant physical intensity, with two yellow cards shown to Jude Bellingham (England, 19th) and Noah Sadiki (DR Congo, 28th). Despite that aggression, DR Congo held out until the break with the lead.

The second half saw England adjust their attacking approach with the introduction of Marcus Rashford and Noni Madueke in the 61st minute, replacing Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka respectively. Those changes energized England’s attack. Harry Kane, well supplied by Anthony Gordon, equalized in the 75th minute before scoring the decisive goal eleven minutes later.

DR Congo made several attacking changes in the final quarter of an hour in an attempt to get back level, notably replacing Brian Cipenga and Yoane Wissa, but without success against England’s compact defensive organization and a notable performance from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Thomas Tuchel’s tactical control

Thomas Tuchel had set up his team in a 4-2-3-1 built around Jordan Pickford in goal, a defense made up of Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Nico O’Reilly, and a midfield double pivot of Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice. The attacking unit relied on Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford and Noni Madueke in support of Harry Kane up front. England’s play was based on careful possession (455 passes with a 91% success rate) and the ability to exploit spaces created on the wings, particularly through Rashford’s pace and Gordon’s creativity in the second half.

The England coach reacted well to conceding the opening goal by adjusting his attackers and showing attacking pragmatism. Kane was the main architect of England’s comeback, punishing the Congolese defense with two well-constructed moves.

Congolese fight and resilience under Desabre

Sébastien Desabre’s 4-3-3 featured a defense led by Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba (the provider for the opening goal), Tuanzebe and Masuaku. In midfield, Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy and Ngal’ayel Mukau handled ball-winning and distribution. In attack, Brian Cipenga, Yoane Wissa and Nathanaël Mbuku formed the front three.

Having struck with an early warning, DR Congo managed to hold on until the second half and contain England’s pressure for long spells. Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi made several saves, particularly in the first half, with four notable stops. The substitutions attempted to inject fresh energy, but the defense proved too porous against England’s determination late in the match.

This defeat eliminates DR Congo from the competition, while England book their place in the round of 16, continuing their pursuit of the world title.

England Finished 2-1 Atlanta Stadium DR Congo Fil du match 7' ⚽ But - B. Cipenga (passe C. Mbemba) 19' Carton jaune - J. Bellingham 28' Carton jaune - N. Sadiki 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Rashford (remplace A. Gordon) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mbuku (remplace M. Elia) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Spence (remplace E. Eze) 75' ⚽ But - H. Kane (passe A. Gordon) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace E. Kayembe) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Cipenga (remplace T. Bongonda) 86' ⚽ But - H. Kane (passe A. Gordon) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace F. Mayele) 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace J. Stones) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : England 5 / DR Congo 1

: England 5 / DR Congo 1 Tirs : England 12 / DR Congo 5

: England 12 / DR Congo 5 Possession : England 61% / DR Congo 39%

: England 61% / DR Congo 39% Corners : England 5 / DR Congo 3

: England 5 / DR Congo 3 Fautes : England 8 / DR Congo 10

: England 8 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : England 1 / DR Congo 1

: England 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : England 455 / DR Congo 309

: England 455 / DR Congo 309 Precision des passes : England 91% / DR Congo 82%

: England 91% / DR Congo 82% xG : England 1.80 / DR Congo 0.73 Joueurs clés Harry Kane (England) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(England) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Brian Cipenga (DR Congo) : note 7, 1 but(s)

(DR Congo) : note 7, 1 but(s) Lionel Mpasi Nzau (DR Congo) : note 7.7, 4 arret(s)

(DR Congo) : note 7.7, 4 arret(s) Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(DR Congo) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Anthony Gordon (England) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)