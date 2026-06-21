World Cup 2026: Ecuador and Curaçao Held to Goalless Draw at Arrowhead Stadium

Ecuador dominated possession and chances but were held to a 0-0 draw by Curaçao at Arrowhead Stadium in their 2026 World Cup Group E match.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Équateur VS Curaçao, le 21/06/2026 01:00, stade Arrowhead Stadium
Illustration du match Équateur VS Curaçao, le 21/06/2026 01:00, stade Arrowhead Stadium
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SUMMARY

The Group E match at the 2026 World Cup between Ecuador and Curaçao ended in a goalless draw (0-0) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Despite clear territorial dominance from Ecuador, neither team could find a breakthrough, leaving the Group E standings unchanged in a context where qualification remains open.

Both teams arrived in search of their first win after opening defeats — Ecuador had lost 0-1 to Ivory Coast, while Curaçao had suffered a heavy 1-7 defeat against Germany. This draw allows each side to pick up a point in the race for qualification, still led by Germany and Ivory Coast.

Statistically, Ecuador largely imposed their game with 74% possession, 27 shots including 15 on target, but their efforts came up against a solid defense and a goalkeeper in inspired form. Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room delivered an exceptional performance with 15 crucial saves that kept his team alive. At the other end, goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez was also called into action three times.

The match was marked by notable physical intensity, illustrated by five yellow cards handed out, including one for Jordy Alcivar (Ecuador) in the 38th minute and several for Curaçao players — Leandro Bacuna (39th), Juninho Bacuna (53rd), Livano Comenencia (56th) and Jurien Gaari (75th). Multiple substitutions in the second half reflected both coaches’ attempts to change the course of the match, notably with the introductions of Pervis Estupiñán and Ángelo Preciado for Ecuador, as well as Jearl Bacuna, Deveron Fonville and Tahith Chong for Curaçao.

This sharing of the points does not alter the hierarchy in Group E, where Ecuador and Curaçao must urgently improve their results if they hope to continue their journey in this highly competitive World Cup.

Ecuador Seek Attacking Efficiency Under Beccacece

Set up in a 3-1-4-2 system, head coach Sebastian Beccacece built his organization around a three-man defensive line with Alan Franco, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié all starting. The midfield was driven by Moisés Caicedo and Pedro Vite, who made several forward runs, supporting Gonzalo Plata and the two-man attack of Enner Valencia and John Yeboah. Their control of the ball and variety in attack were not enough to unlock the opposing defense despite 21 shots inside the box.

Curaçao Defensively Solid Against a Technically Superior Side

Under the direction of veteran coach Dick Advocaat, Curaçao adopted a 5-4-1 formation focused on defensive solidarity. Goalkeeper Eloy Room was the key figure in the setup with 15 saves, while defenders Sherel Floranus, Jurien Gaari and Armando Obispo contained Ecuador’s attacks. Lone striker Jürgen Locadia received little service but posed an occasional threat. The lack of attacking efficiency and the heavy opening defeat to Germany confirm the major challenges facing this team in the rest of the tournament.

Ecuador
Finished Arrowhead Stadium
Curaçao
21/06/2026 01:00 Group E
Fil du match
  1. 38'Carton jaune - J. AlcivarÉquateur, 38e
  2. 39'Carton jaune - L. BacunaCuraçao, 39e
  3. 46'Remplacement - J. Alcivar (remplace K. Rodriguez)Équateur, 46e
  4. 53'Carton jaune - J. BacunaCuraçao, 53e
  5. 56'Carton jaune - L. ComenenciaCuraçao, 56e
  6. 70'Remplacement - P. Estupinan (remplace N. Angulo)Équateur, 70e
  7. 75'Carton jaune - J. GaariCuraçao, 75e
  8. 75'Remplacement - J. Bacuna (remplace K. Gorre)Curaçao, 75e
  9. 76'Remplacement - D. Fonville (remplace R. van Eijma)Curaçao, 76e
  10. 76'Remplacement - T. Chong (remplace J. Margaritha)Curaçao, 76e
  11. 83'Remplacement - A. Franco (remplace A. Preciado)Équateur, 83e
  12. 83'Remplacement - J. Locadia (remplace G. Kastaneer)Curaçao, 83e
  13. 84'Remplacement - L. Comenencia (remplace G. Roemeratoe)Curaçao, 84e
  14. 89'Remplacement - J. Yeboah (remplace J. Caicedo)Équateur, 89e
  15. 90+1'Carton jaune - G. KastaneerCuraçao, 90+1e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Ecuador 15 / Curaçao 3
  • Tirs : Ecuador 27 / Curaçao 10
  • Possession : Ecuador 74% / Curaçao 26%
  • Corners : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 0
  • Fautes : Ecuador 7 / Curaçao 9
  • Cartons jaunes : Ecuador 1 / Curaçao 4
  • Passes : Ecuador 551 / Curaçao 201
  • Precision des passes : Ecuador 91% / Curaçao 72%
  • xG : Ecuador 2.93 / Curaçao 0.48
Joueurs clés
  • Eloy Room (Curaçao) : note 9.9, 15 arret(s)
  • Hernán Galíndez (Ecuador) : note 7.9, 3 arret(s)
  • Moisés Caicedo (Ecuador) : note 7.9
  • Pedro Vite (Ecuador) : note 7.7
  • Gonzalo Plata (Ecuador) : note 7.3
Group E schedule
View full schedule
Group E
Germany
Finished NRG Stadium
Curaçao
Group E
Ivory Coast
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
Ecuador
Group E
Germany
Finished BMO Field
Ivory Coast
Group E
Ecuador
Finished Arrowhead Stadium
Curaçao
Group E
Curaçao
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Ivory Coast
Group E
Ecuador
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Germany
Group E
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Germany22009276
Ivory Coast21012203
Ecuador201101-11
Curaçao201117-61
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