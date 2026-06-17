World Cup 2026: a shooting near the Ivory Coast camp leaves one dead

A shooting that occurred in a hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, resulted in one death and one injury near the hotel where the Ivorian national team is staying during the 2026 World Cup. The Ivorian Football Federation assures that the Elephants have not been affected and are continuing their preparation in a secure environment.

A shooting that took place on Tuesday, June 16, in the afternoon at Wilmington Hospital, part of the ChristianaCare network located in the city of Wilmington (Delaware), resulted in one death and one injury, according to local American media. The incident occurred near the Hotel du Pont, where the Ivorian national football team is staying during the 2026 World Cup. The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) issued a statement on Wednesday assuring that the delegation had not been affected in any way.

According to information provided by the Wilmington police and reported by channels 6abc and NBC Philadelphia, a man actively sought by law enforcement allegedly opened fire on two people inside the hospital before fleeing. The establishment was placed on lockdown, and a significant security presence was deployed in the area. The suspect was apprehended in the hours that followed.

In its statement, the FIF specified that the players, coaching staff, and the entire delegation were operating in a secure environment and continued their preparation. The federation expressed its gratitude to FIFA, the American authorities, and the security services mobilized to ensure the safety of the delegations.

A base in Delaware

The Ivory Coast has chosen Wilmington, a city in Delaware located about 45 kilometers southwest of Philadelphia, as its headquarters for the duration of the tournament. The team is staying at the Hotel du Pont, a historic establishment downtown, and trains at Subaru Park in Chester, the complex of the Major League Soccer club Philadelphia Union, in Pennsylvania.

The selection, which arrived in the United States on June 6, was officially welcomed on June 8 by Delaware Governor Matt Meyer, Senator Chris Coons, and Wilmington Mayor John Carney. The Elephants won their first match in Group E against Ecuador (1-0) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday.