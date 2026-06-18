World Cup 2026: Elye Wahi denied the clash Ivory Coast-Germany after a visa refusal.

Ivorian striker Elye Wahi will miss the highly anticipated match against Germany at the 2026 World Cup after being denied entry into Canada. The Ivorian Football Federation cites a lack of administrative permissions, while the player, named in an investigation in France over match-fixing suspicions, remains presumed innocent.

Ivorian striker Elye Wahi will miss the World Cup 2026 clash against Germany after being denied a visa to enter Canada amid an investigation into match-fixing suspicions in France, the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) announced on Thursday. The team, already highly anticipated following their opening victory, will have to do without one of their key offensive assets for this crucial Group E match.

In a brief statement, the FIF explained that their player “did not obtain the necessary administrative permissions” for his entry into Canadian territory, where the match against the Mannschaft is to take place. The OGC Nice player will remain in the United States, where the Elephants have set up their base camp, “awaiting the return of the delegation at the end of the group stage,” the federation clarified, providing no further details on the exact reason for the refusal.

This setback comes as Wahi is at the center of a judicial process opened in France, related to suspicions of match-fixing and sports betting during a Ligue 1 match. The public prosecutor’s office has confirmed the existence of an investigation into sports corruption and fraud, in which the name of the Ivorian striker is mentioned, without charges being brought at this stage. The player is thus presumed innocent in legal terms, but this matter is already affecting his World Cup performance.

From a sporting perspective, Wahi’s absence is a severe blow for coach Emerse Faé, who counted on the mobility and depth of his striker to unsettle the German defense. The forward, called upon to energize the Ivorian attack, was expected to be one of the main threats in a challenging group where every point counts in the race for the knockout stage. Faé will need to reorganize his offensive strategy, relying on other profiles to take charge and provide alternative solutions.

This case also highlights the extra-sporting repercussions that legal issues can have in the highly regulated context of a World Cup hosted across multiple countries. Given security demands, background checks, and the leeway granted to national authorities, administrative decisions can heavily impact player availability, regardless of any disciplinary rulings from football governing bodies. Although no sports suspension has been imposed on Wahi thus far, the entry denial into Canada acts as a de facto sanction for both the striker and his team.

Côte d’Ivoire, aiming for at least a qualification for the knockout stage, will now have to cope with this handicap when facing one of the tournament favorites. The course of the tournament will determine if Wahi can reclaim his place later in the competition, depending on the Elephants’ results and the development of his case, but his World Cup 2026 has already shifted to an episode that far surpasses the playing field.